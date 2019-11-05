Two Cambria County Court of Common Pleas judges have earned another term on the bench.
Voters overwhelmingly supported retaining Judge Patrick Kiniry and Judge Linda Rovder Fleming, both of whom were seeking their second 10-year term on Tuesday’s ballot.
Both were sworn into office in 2010.
Kiniry earned 23,743 votes in favor of his retention, according to unofficial results, or 78.3%. He received 6,589 votes – 21.7% – against his retention.
Fleming received 23,446 votes in favor of her second term, or 77.7%. There were 6,726 votes against her retention, or 22.3%.
Fleming, a former family law-focused attorney, is the county’s first female judge and oversees the county’s domestic relations cases.
She was previously a partner in the Johnstown law firm of Ayres and Fleming, a practice in which she focused on family law issues including divorce, child support and child custody, Tribune-Democrat archives show.
Fleming was also a former assistant public defender in Cambria County and is trained in collaborative law, which is designed to help divorcing families avoid litigation.
She is a 1981 graduate of Westmont Hilltop High School, received a bachelor’s degree in pre-law with a minor in business from Penn State University and a law degree from Dickinson School of Law.
Kiniry previously served as Cambria County District Attorney from 2005 until his election, and now handles the county’s orphans court.
Tribune-Democrat archives show Kiniry had a private law practice in Johnstown for more than 30 years before he became Cambria County District Attorney. He previously served as a part-time assistant district attorney beginning in 1976 and was then promoted to first assistant district attorney in 1986.
Kiniry also served three years as a state and federal public defender in private practice and has experience with family law, personal injury, estate and trusts and municipal law, including 25 years as Richland Township’s solicitor.
He is a 1965 graduate of Bishop McCort Catholic High School, received a bachelor’s degree in economics from St. Vincent College in Latrobe, and a law degree from Duquesne University Law School.
The Cambria County Bar Association endorsed both Fleming and Kiniry.
The bar association traditionally only endorses county judges, but does not make endorsements for any county row offices or other political races.
Ballots are sent to bar association members seeking recommendation: for or against retention of judges seeking another term.
This year, those ballots, which are anonymous, were nearly unanimously in favor of retaining Fleming and Kiniry, according to Robin Hagins, executive director of the county bar association.
Fleming and Kiniry have both served as previous presidents of the bar association, Hagins added.
“They’re very well respected in our organization and they’re very active participants,” Hagins said. “It’s very evident they have the support in and outside of the courtroom.”
