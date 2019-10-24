Patton native Jerry Carnicella says his background and ideas are what make him the best candidate for Cambria County Commissioner.
This isn't the first time Carnicella has run for office, with previous bids for state senator and state representative.
But Carnicella's objectives and responses to voters' concerns have remained consistent through each of those races.
When it comes to the region's opioid crisis, Carnicella has been calling for an effort to secure federal funding to construct a county-owned opioid rehabilitation, recovery and detention center, but changes in state legislature would make that idea more feasible, he said.
Carnicella emphasized that he's not against the use of Narcan, an overdose-reversing nasal spray, but he's in favor of using the antidote once on each person before they're directed into mandatory treatment.
"I want people to live," he said, but arrests have to be made, many of which can't be accomplished due to the state's Good Samaritan law, which prohibits prosecution of suspected overdose victims and those who call 911 on their behalf.
When it comes to property taxes, Carnicella acknowledged a 5-mill increase in 2016, which was followed by half-mill decreases in 2017 and 2018.
He pledged to raise revenues and continue decreasing residents' millage rates.
Raising revenues can happen "if we start running this county as a business, which means making money," he said. "You have to get to a point where you are a revenue-creating entity as a county. That's our only way out."
Carnicella acknowledged his delinquent status on his county real estate taxes, for which he's on a payment plan for 2017, and said he decided about 15 to 20 years ago to take about two years' worth of his county real estate taxes – about $4,500 – and invest it in the stock market.
"You only have to pay a small penalty for being behind," he said. "The penalty compared to what I made on that money is ridiculous."
JoAnne Ranck, executive director of Cambria County's tax claim office, confirmed that Carnicella routinely sets up a payment plan in May for his property taxes from two years prior, which prevents his property from reaching the annual tax sale in September.
Those who are delinquent on their taxes must pay 9 months of interest, along with a fee on their payments, she said.
"Every year, I go up and I stay two years behind," Carnicella said. "I will always be two years behind, until I'm getting close to death and I'll pay them up so my kids don't have to pay them."
In other matters, Carnicella said he favors county oversight of recreation tourism similar to Ohio Pyle.
Carnicella said there could be shuttles to county-owned recreational attractions, including streams, trails and campgrounds, as well as local landmarks, national park and facilities where visitors can buy or lease items such as kayaks and canoes.
Carnicella said he also wants to facilitate training for local companies – naming JWF, Concurrent Technologies Corporation and Johnstown Construction Services as a few examples – to stimulate the local economy.
"These guys have more jobs available than we have people," he said.
Carnicella attended Bishop Carroll Catholic High School for two years, studied at the School of Commerce in Altoona and eventually went to New Hampshire College for two years.
Carnicella said he left New Hampshire College two months before his graduation to form and go on tour with White Shadow Band, which still plays locally.
He also spent years booking local bands and managing a musician referral service to help local bands fill vacancies. He still works as a PIAA official.
"Believe me, I'm a business man," Carnicella said. "I know how to generate revenue. And I'm a worker."
Given his previous campaigns for state-level offices, Carnicella said he's committed to a four-year term as Cambria County Commissioner if he's elected.
"If I win this, I'm not running for anything else," he said. "This is what I wanted to do."
