Jeffrey L. Thomas Jr., the Republican candidate for Somerset County District Attorney, is seeking to win over the voters of Somerset County by taking a tough stance on defendants charged with dealing drugs.
The Paint Township resident will challenge incumbent District Attorney Lisa L. Lazzari-Strasiser, a Democrat, in the Nov. 5 general election.
During a recent interview with The Tribune-Democrat, he said he decided to run for the county’s top prosecutor job because of what he sees as the worsening of the region’s drug-use epidemic.
“Since I’ve moved back, I’ve seen things get worse over time,” he said. “We have a real drug problem in our county – in our whole area, actually – and the longer I’ve been here, it seems like things have gotten worse, and I just finally decided that I couldn’t sit on the sidelines anymore. I needed to do something. Some people approached me about running, and so I kind of talked about it with my family and we decided that, you know, now would maybe be a good time to try to make a difference.”
Thomas, a Windber native, received a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and spent six years in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. After he graduated from Duquesne University School of Law in 2010, he spent a year as a law clerk for the president judge of the Greene County Court of Common Pleas, then was hired as a general practice attorney for the Johnstown firm Silverman, Tokarsky & Forman LLC and has worked there since.
At his current job, he said, he handles “a little bit of everything” – criminal defense, family law, estate planning and administration and civil litigation. He practices in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair and Indiana counties, he added. The majority of his practice deals with criminal law, he said, and the kinds of cases he handles “run the gamut” from traffic citations to homicide.
“In terms of how I’m going to try to fix the (drug) issue,” he said, “I think it’s pretty simple.
“You choke off the supply. You take a hard stance with these dealers that are coming in from Philadelphia, Baltimore, Cleveland, New York City, and you say, ‘Listen, that possession with intent to deliver is not going to get pled down to a simple possession. You’re going to take the felony … and there’s going to be real consequences.’ Right now, I don’t think we’re doing that.”
Thomas argued that what he sees as the district attorney’s office’s current reluctance to go to trial is removing drug dealers’ fear of consequences.
“Drug dealers talk,” he said, “and if they know that you can come in here and there won’t be consequences, then they know that it’s fair game – that Somerset County’s open for business. What I want to do is send a message that we’re no longer open for business and that, if you’re going to sell your drugs, you either go somewhere else or you pay a real consequence.”
In some cases, Thomas said, a less harsh approach may be appropriate.
“If you have an individual that is addicted,” he said, “that is willing to go to meaningful treatment, and if they’re willing to do what is necessary to try to get clean, yeah, treatment is absolutely appropriate – but it’s important that we hold these people accountable, right? Like, it’s not going to be 30 days in outpatient and then you’re on your way. It’s got to be real meaningful treatment.”
While each case is different, “someone that’s from the area, has a family, a good support system, and they’re truly, honestly committed to getting better” is an example of someone to “go the extra mile for,” he said. In contrast, he continued, “if you have someone from, like I said, Cleveland here, and they have no ties to the community, and they’re basically just here to sell drugs and make money and they don’t care who they kill, communities they destroy, we shouldn’t be cutting those people a break. We should be seeking the harshest punishment possible.”
He said he “absolutely” thinks it’s possible to increase the number of trials without overloading the district attorney’s office or the court system as a whole.
“We have to make it work,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to overload the court system because, right now, things are basically being pled out and not being taken to trial. I think there’s time for that. … It’s relatively easy to roll through 100 pleas in a morning. That leaves you plenty of time to have a trial, if need be.”
Other actions that Thomas said he would attempt to take if elected include building closer ties to organizations such as Cambria County law enforcement agencies and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, establishing a diversionary Veterans’ Court for military veterans and “streamlining the entire criminal process” to get cases finished more quickly.
“Right now, it just seems like there’s a backlog of cases in the system,” he said. “My philosophy is, ‘Justice delayed is justice denied.’ … There’s a lot of things we can do. First of all, I think it just starts with getting the paperwork done faster, but there’s things that can be done at the magisterial level, with the magistrates. There’s fast-track pleas – Cambria County has fast-track pleas – so you get these people in and out faster if that’s appropriate.”
Asked what he would say to an undecided voter in order to try to earn that person’s vote, Thomas pointed to his local roots and reiterated his stance on drug dealers.
“I’m from here,” he said. “I grew up in Somerset County. These are the people that I work with, that I go to church with. I have three young kids that are going to spend the next 15 to 20 years in this county, so I’m personally invested in making sure that Somerset County is the safest possible place, not only for my kids, but for everyone’s children that are going to live here.
“The status quo’s not working, and if we’re going to change course, we do that by taking a tough stance against dealers and sending a clear message that Somerset County’s not open for business anymore.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.