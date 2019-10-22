Celebrated as a detail-oriented governmental watchdog by his supporters, decried as an antagonistic obstructionist by his detractors, Jack Williams has, for decades, been one of the most prominent and controversial figures in Johnstown politics.
He is currently serving his fourth nonconsecutive term on City Council.
And he is now seeking a fifth in this year’s general election, running against Democrats Donald Buday and Michael Capriotti and Republican Charles Arnone. They are looking to fill two seats that will be determined on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.
He declined an invitation to meet with The Tribune-Democrat’s editorial board to discuss the race – an offer that was extended to all candidates.
Williams, 77, originally planned to not run again, citing age, health concerns, and disagreements with the rest of council, which he feels concentrates too much on downtown, while ignoring the neighborhoods. But, Williams, a former Democrat, changed his mind and announced his independent candidacy in July.
“Being very truthful, earlier I said I wasn’t going to run, but (I got) an awful lot of encouragement from supporters and friends that said I should run, and asked me to reconsider, telling me I am, along with (Councilwoman) Charlene (Stanton), a voice that doesn’t hesitate to express the concerns with what’s going on in the city,” Williams told the newspaper at the time.
He entered the race after fliers were sent out during the Democratic primary, depicting him, Stanton and then City Council candidate John DeBartola as part of a circus.
“When that group came out with the flier with John DeBartola, me and Charlene, I think I kiddingly said, ‘They were better off letting the sleeping dog lie,’ but they chose not to do that,” Williams said.
Williams previously served as a magistrate and city clerk.
He won election to council again in 2015 due, in part, to being critical of the pressure test mandate for private property that has been attached to the ongoing citywide sewer remediation project.
His most recent term has been defined by frequent conflicts between Williams and Stanton and the other five members of council led by Mayor Frank Janakovic. Contentious fights between the blocs have become expected occurrences during monthly meetings. Williams frequently refers to the other members as “the gang of five” or in other derogatory ways.
He has butted heads with City Managers Melissa Komar, Curt Davis and Arch Liston, while most recently calling for council to terminate current Manager George Hayfield and take legal action for what he considers to be repeated violations of the Home Rule Charter.
Williams has filed multiple court actions against council members and management, since 2015, which has cost the city more than $40,000 in legal fees. Williams led a voter referendum effort to have a forensic audit performed on the municipality’s economic loan program, which ultimately cost $90,000 and did not uncover any criminal wrongdoing, although the city was criticized for “unorganized” bookkeeping from 2002 through 2006.
Johnstown has incurred more than $50,000 in costs for processing right-to-know requests and associated Office of Open Records appeals filed by Williams.
But Williams contends those actions benefitted the city by, in part, bringing information to light about the loan program – including a $500,000 loan that a company was paying back at only $500 per month – budget discrepancies, issues with city managers, questions about the sewer project, improper spending and what he considers to be poor codes enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.