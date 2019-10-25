A Nicktown man will take on an incumbent for the title of Cambria County Controller in this year’s general election.
Republican Steve Dillon said he believes he can bring new ideas to the office that oversees the fiscal and accounting matters of the county.
Dillon also said he would be willing to work with the county commissioners and other departments, regardless of party affiliation.
Dillon is involved in numerous local organizations, including the Citizens Concerned for Human Life of Cambria Somerset, the Cambria Somerset Tea Party, the Cambria County Republican Party and the Reverse Drugs Coalition/CityPlan, an organization that is working with the Cambria County Drug Coalition to address the area’s drug epidemic.
He has also served as a Barr Township auditor since 2017.
Dillon is a Bishop Carroll graduate who has an associate’s degree in computer programming from Cuyahoga Community College. He began working as a computer programmer for Kimball Engineering in 1973.
In 1975, Dillon took a job with Lloyd’s Transmission and Auto Body in Spangler and eventually took over the body shop part of the business and changed its name to Steve’s Auto Body in 1977.
Dillon expanded into wholesale and retail distribution of auto body parts and supplies, along with mobile glass repair and replacement, and opened Penn Glass & Fender in 1984.
Along with this experience, Dillon said he’s studied the county’s budget and feels his track record in business makes him a good candidate for the position.
“It’s time for change,” he said.
Incumbent Controller Ed Cernic Jr. is seeking re-election for a fifth term.
Cernic, a Democrat, was first elected to the position in 2004.
“I have enjoyed serving all residents of Cambria County while bringing openness and transparency to county government financial operations and ensuring that taxpayer funds are spent legally and conservatively,” he said.
Over the past three years of his latest term, Cernic said the mission to keep taxpayers the priority has not changed.
He noted his office’s efforts to update and install new accounting procedures to more easily track, report and make information available on the county’s website, along with ongoing work to update the office’s filing system.
In 2017, the county approved a five-year contract with OpenGov Inc. for its Budget Builder and Intelligence software.
Cernic’s office worked with the company to ease public access to county reports in bar or pie graphs to analyze and compare raw numbers instead of digging through traditional spreadsheets.
That information was published last year and was part of an initiative Cernic said his office had been looking into for a while to streamline communication between row offices and eliminate staff time and paperwork for responses to right-to-know requests.
“I’ve done my best to make the county government and county finances as transparent as possible,” he said. “Because it’s the people’s money.”
He said the current board of commissioners have listened to his suggestions over the past four years and, although he agreed with the decision to raise taxes 5 mills in 2016, he’s proud of the commissioners’ work to cut taxes by a half-mill in 2017 and 2018.
“That’s how we got our debt under control, that’s how we got our debt service under control, how we’ve gotten so many capital improvement projects done,” he said.
Without an increase or decrease in real estate taxes in 2019, Cernic said the county has been able to create a surplus that has helped with the state-mandated purchase of voting machines and other unexpected costs.
Cernic is a businessman who previously served as a West Taylor Township supervisor, a member of the Greater Johnstown School Board and on the county’s transit authority for 15 years, nine as chairman.
