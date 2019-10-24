Somerset County Commissioner Gerald Walker cites his experience, his work ethic and his involvement in the county’s communities as reasons why voters should elect him to a second term in office.
“Even though I’ve only spent four years at the county,” he told The Tribune-Democrat during a recent interview. “I spent 15 years as a township supervisor in local government, so, even prior to running for county commissioner, I started to understand the complexities of government. I think, first and foremost, that’s one of my biggest assets – the time that I spent in the township supervisor role.
“Number two, I have put countless hours into making sure that I was as aware of what’s going on in all of our communities, from the northern part of Somerset County to the very southern part of Somerset County. … I think I’ve given being a county commissioner 110 percent. I think anyone who looks at my record over the past four years can see that I’m pretty conservative, but when there’s an idea out there that needs funded, I will look everywhere to find funding to support a program that I know is going to be important to our community.”
The Stonycreek Township Republican led a field of six Republicans in the May primary election, earning 27.15 percent of the 15,763 votes cast. He, Colleen R. Dawson, Daniel L. Hillegas and Commissioner Pamela A. Tokar-Ickes will compete for three seats on the Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 5 general election.
Walker, the county’s incumbent president commissioner, listed the completion of the 11-mile section of four-lane U.S. Route 219 between Somerset and Meyersdale, which opened in November of 2018, as one of the accomplishments of which he’s proudest.
“To see John Vatavuk stand up there and cut the ribbon on something that he put his whole heart and soul into – that was tremendous,” he said, referring to the late Democratic commissioner who was one of the project’s most prominent advocates before his death in January.
Walker and other boosters of that project are now regrouping for the push to complete the last five-mile section of four-lane U.S. 219 between Meyersdale and the Pennsylvania-Maryland border, he said.
“We’re going to try to work with the folks from Maryland, all their groups and maybe their senators, and add some renewed interest, even from our partners to the south, to try to help get 219 as a priority for the governor,” he said. “As soon as he makes it a priority, then I think we can really move forward. There’s some really good possibilities coming out of D.C. I think we’ll eventually see an infrastructure bill – I hope. They’re even talking about refunding the (Appalachian Development Highway System) corridor, which would be huge.”
Other developments Walker cited as high points of his first-term track record were the opening of Clarion University’s nursing program at the Somerset County Education Center, the fact that the education center is now fully occupied and the work done by the county to help people recover from addiction.
One of the major components of the last development is Pennsylvania’s Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program, which was launched in Somerset County in 2018, he said. Under that program, anyone seeking addiction treatment can go to their local police station to be connected “with a local treatment partner to help them on the path to recovery,” according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office.
Among the issues currently on Walker’s plate, he said, are the future of the county’s recycling program, which has struggled to keep a director and to prevent people from disposing trash at recycling facilities; helping some county municipalities address blight through with the county’s Demolition Fund; and upcoming contract negotiations with county workers.
If he is re-elected, he said, he plans to continue making the continued viability of the county’s emergency medical services a priority by attending meetings of the Somerset County Ambulance Association, helping municipalities find funding for EMS services and pushing to make what he described as “the EMS crisis” a legislative priority for the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania in 2020.
“The EMS services within the entire region – we are losing services at an alarming rate,” he said. “Just in Somerset County alone, we’ve lost half of our services in the last four years that I’ve been in office. Half of our services! And the services that we still do have struggle to keep enough personnel to keep units on the road.”
Walker indicated that, if re-elected, he would continue treating the commissioner position as a “full-time-plus” job by attending as many relevant meetings and other functions as possible.
“This job is as much as you want it to be, or it can be very little,” he said. “It’s all based on your interest. I love this job. I love being out talking to people, hearing their concerns, just to gauge what I should be looking at. … Whether it’s going to borough council meetings, ambulance association meetings, police chief meetings, there’s no requirement for a commissioner to be there, but how do you know what they’re struggling with if you don’t show up at their meetings?”
