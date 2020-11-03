Concerns about clashes at polls prompted Philadelphia’s district attorney to issue a “stay away” warning to uncertified poll watchers in his city – and on the West Coast, both left- and right-wing extremist groups have proclaimed they’ll be on the streets of Portland, Oregon, when Election Day arrives.
But Southmont resident Bill Widrig said he isn’t a bit concerned that something like that might happen in the Greater Johnstown area.
“It’s ridiculous,” Widrig said Monday, entering a store at Westwood Plaza. “People get excited about all of these conspiracy theories and made-up stories over nothing. That’s not going to stop me from voting.”
While an Associated Press poll showed seven out of 10 voters were concerned about Election Day and the possibility of looming trouble, area residents who spoke to The Tribune-Democrat said they don’t see trouble occurring in their communities.
And the constant talk about it from national outlets such as MSNBC, Fox News and on social media won’t deter them from exercising their right to vote, they said.
“Look at all that talk that there was going to be looting at the shopping centers here (in June),” Widrig said. “It wasn’t true.”
West End resident Nunzio Barber blamed President Donald Trump for fueling Election Day anxiety, pointing to Trump’s decision to praise a group of supporters who boxed in a blue Joe Biden campaign bus in central Texas on Friday.
“He’s the one who is afraid right now because he’s worried he’s losing, he said.
“He’s doing whatever he can to rile up his (supporters) and suppress anyone else from voting.”
Area Republicans have echoed similar statements in recent weeks about tactics they perceive Democrats are using to unseat Trump.
One federal intelligence report described the current political climate as a “witches brew” of tensions driven by rising political tensions, unrest on city streets and foreign disinformation campaigns to sway and confuse voters.
And FBI officials have indicated they are monitoring both left and right extremist groups’ actions in the lead-up to the high-profile election.
‘We all know each other’
Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said there’s been no indication whatsoever that anyone is planning to interfere with polling stations in the region.
Neugebauer is hopeful residents will also be respectful of one another – and let election workers do their jobs Tuesday.
Cambria County residents, no matter whom they support, have traditionally taken the voting process seriously, he said.
In recent decades, the turnout here has traditionally exceeded the state average.
Neugebauer said he could not recall an issue at the polls throughout the county ever leading to a resident’s arrest – and doesn’t expect Tuesday to be any different.
“Cambria County is a county of small towns. When people go to their polling place, no matter who they are voting for, they are going to see their friends and neighbors when they arrive,” he said.
“We all know each other. And my hope and expectation is that people are going to exercise their right to vote and exercise patience with one another.”
Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas also said he expects the same in his community.
“Somerset County residents are generally good, hard-working people who just want to show up and vote,” Thomas said.
He noted the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association issued guidance on dealing with various issues that could occur – whether that might be a voter of group causing a disturbance or acts of intimidation – but his office has not received indications any organized acts are planned.
“Everything’s been pretty quiet,” Thomas said.
Neugebauer noted if there is a disturbance, “it can and will be dealt with by elected officials and law enforcement agencies, when appropriate.”
All area residents who registered to vote have the right to do so without interference, he added.
Westmont resident Helen McMahon agreed.
“It’s extremely important that we all vote,” she said, noting it’s a constitutional right.
No polling place patrols
Between COVID-19 and increased Election Day anxieties, state and federal officials have taken increased measures to prepare for Tuesday’s vote and issues that could occur.
But don’t expect to see police stationed at community buildings, church basements and other designated polling places across the state when their doors open Tuesday, Richland Township police Chief Michael Burgan said.
Officers are permitted to show up and vote like anyone else but otherwise, they too must be 100 feet away from a polling station unless they are called to the scene for criminal activity or a “breach of the peace,” Burgan said.
Burgan said his officers will be out patrolling those neighborhoods, ready to respond if necessary.
He noted “poll watchers” must also be certified by election officials to be at polling stations – and even those who are permitted must abide by strict rules.
Certified poll watchers can observe activity and document what they see – but they cannot take it upon themselves a perceived wrong or try to stop someone from voting when that occurs.
“You cannot interfere with voting or stop a vote,” he said. “If there’s an issue, they can document it and take the issue to the board of elections.”
‘Free and fair’
Western District of Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady has appointed two assistant U.S. attorneys to serve as district election officers for the region who will handle complaints of election fraud and voting rights concerns on Election Day.
Those attorneys will work in consultation with the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C., he said.
“To maintain ordered liberty and the consent of the people ... we must ensure that our elections are free and fair,” he said.
“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud. The Department of Justice will be active and vigilant this election season to protect the integrity of the election process.”
