Daniel L. Hillegas says he is the representative of the common man and woman in the race for Somerset County commissioner.
“I’m just like most people in the county,” he told The Tribune-Democrat during a recent interview. “I get up every morning. I go to work. I put in 10-hour days. I just want to raise my family like everybody else, and I think I can be a voice for those people.
“I know what it’s like to be unemployed. I know what it’s like to look for a job. It’s the same story. People are just living paycheck to paycheck. They say the economy’s great, but I don’t see it, you know? Everybody’s still doing the same thing – living paycheck to paycheck, two people working.”
The Democrat from Hollsopple is one of four candidates running for three seats on the Somerset County Board of Commissioners. He will face off against incumbent Commissioner Pamela A. Tokar-Ickes, a Democrat, and incumbent Commissioner Gerald Walker and Colleen R. Dawson, both Republicans, in the Nov. 5 general election. He finished second in the Democratic primary election in May, earning 30.22 percent of the 6,446 votes cast.
Hillegas is an operating engineer for Local 66 of the International Union of Operating Engineers; he runs heavy equipment at construction sites, he said. He is also the vice chairman of the Somerset County Democratic Committee. He said that he was initially motivated to run for county-level office by his increasing property taxes.
“I owned a house in Somerset Borough for 20 years,” he said, “and my taxes kept going up and going up and going up, so, basically, I just got tired of paying taxes and I wanted a change. I didn’t like a lot of the things going on in the county, so I figured I’d get involved and run for office.”
Hillegas said that many of the county residents he’s spoken to during his campaign have told him they’re worried about increasing property taxes, a dearth of transportation for senior citizens and those receiving public assistance and the unavailability of high-speed internet in rural parts of the county. He named “a lot of unnecessary spending” as one of his own top concerns.
“A lot of concerns I hear, out talking to people, is taxes,” he said. “They don’t want to see their property taxes go up – and I realize you can’t say you’re not going to raise taxes, but there’s talk of projects they want to do, and I think we should just step back and look at every avenue we can take.”
As an example of a project he believes the county should “step back” from, he mentioned the chatter surrounding a potential new county jail, suggesting instead that the county should consider rehabilitating or adding onto the current jail building.
Hillegas said he is concerned about what he described as low pay and high turnover among Children and Youth Services caseworkers and other county employees, adding that the county should promote internal candidates or hiring county residents to fill vacancies where possible.
“I’ve talked to a lot of people that weren’t happy about the Texans being hired,” he said.
Hillegas was referring to a controversy that sprang up about a year ago when the county hired external candidates from Texas to fill two high-level county positions. Michael Porter was hired in November as the warden of Somerset County Jail, and Matthew Cody Graham was hired in January to head the county’s operations and maintenance department. Both men lost their jobs soon afterward – Porter after county Prison Board members raised concerns about his policies and Graham after reports surfaced that he had been charged with misappropriating funds at his previous job in Texas.
Even before Graham was fired, his hiring drew criticism from several county residents who thought the county should instead have promoted an internal candidate or hired a local external candidate. Hillegas said that candidates for county jobs should be properly vetted in order to prevent similar situations in the future.
Hillegas said he would push for the completion of the last five miles of four-lane U.S. 219 between Meyersdale and the Pennsylvania-Maryland line to attract businesses and better-paying jobs in fields like technology to the county.
On the topic of drugs, he said that addiction is a disease and that, if elected, he would work to make sure that anti-drug efforts in Somerset County are properly funded.
“A lot of people think you shouldn’t Narcan somebody,” he said, referring to the brand name of a common overdose-reversal drug, “but I disagree with that. I think a life is a life, and I’ve known a lot of success stories. A guy I worked with, a crane operator, was a heroin addict, and now he’s the head of all the crane operations in the biggest wind turbine company in the United States – or one of the biggest.”
