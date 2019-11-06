Five Greater Johnstown residents secured seats on school district’s board of education in Tuesday’s general election.
The team of Kimberly Murray, Thomas Dadey and Eugene Pentz led the way. Dadey, who is pursuing his fourth term as a board director, was tops with 3,325 votes, according to Cambria County's unofficial totals.
"I put the faith and trust into the taxpayers of the Greater Johnstown School District for having me the top vote-getter along with my re-elected colleagues Murray and Pentz and the two newcomers, Romesburg and McMillen," Dadey said Tuesday night. "We're going to make sure that the education of our students is top quality and continue to hire the best-qualified teachers.
"The bottom line is we want to keep moving our district forward in a positive way."
Murray said: "I would like to thank the community that supported us and had confidence in us. We will continue to work together to provide the best to our students and administrators. We welcome the new members that will be joining us to move our district forward."
First-time school board candidate Randy Romesburg and former Johnstown City Council member James McMillen also collected enough votes to take seats on the Greater Johnstown School Board.
Romesburg finished unofficially with 2,500 votes to secure his first four-year term.
"I'm just happy that it went my way," Romesburg said. "I'm sort of tired of the negative perception of the school district. I'm going in with a positive attitude.
"I've worked with those kids for 39 years – they're great kids," he said. "And what I learned is you can be firm, fair, but most of all be compassionate. Compassion goes a long way and these kids need some compassion."
McMillen, whose background also includes time working at Bethlehem Steel Co., secured the final seat on the board, receiving 2,335 total votes.
Democrat Reginald Floyd, who worked as a police officer for the City of Johnstown for 26 years, finished on the outside of the race with 2,044 votes.
Dadey and Murray also received enough votes on Tuesday to secure the two two-year seats on the board. While Dadey said he plans to fill the 4-year seat with the board, Murray would not disclose her decision Tuesday night on whether she would fill the four- or two-year director position.
According to Shirley Crowl, Director of Cambria County's Election Office, Dadey and Murray will now have to decide on what seats (four-year or two-year) to fill.
Upon their decisions, the board will then have to select and appoint individuals to fill the remaining open director seats.
"They'll have to find somebody to fill that position until the next municipal election," Crowl said. "Usually they do their reorganization meeting early December, so I would imagine they would fill those seats by then."
Westmont Hilltop
Seven candidates vied for five seats on Westmont Hilltop School District’s board of education in Tuesday’s general election.
John Messina, a local attorney, was the top vote-getter Tuesday with 2,734 votes, according to the unofficial count. As a current board member, he serves as the committee chairperson on the personnel committee.
Receiving the second-most votes for the district seat was Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center surgeon William Carney. Carney, who was seeking a board seat for the first time, finished with 2,708 votes in the unofficial tally.
"I'm looking forward for four years of working on the school board with the district," Carney said.
Kamal Gella, who is currently serving his third term on the board, was able to secure a fourth term.
"I thank the people for their confidence in the work I did for the past 12 years in getting me elected for the Westmont School Board," Gella said. "There are a lot of important things that I did as a school board member for the last 12 years. The most important is reducing the taxes, which is a top concern for the Westmont residents.
"Many of the people living (here) are on fixed incomes and we need to operate within our means to keep the taxes under control."
Joseph Nibert, who was appointed to the board in January to complete former board President Dan Hill’s four-year term, and Robert A. Gleason Jr., who was appointed to the board last year to complete a four-year term, also collected enough votes on Tuesday to secure spots on the Westmont Hilltop boar.
Gleason collected 2,000 votes and Nibert received 1,824 votes, unofficially.
Other races
In the northern portion of Cambria County, other notable board races included Penn Cambria School District and Northern Cambria School District.
• Penn Cambria's race featured six candidates for five seats – five of them incumbents.
Longtime board member George Pyro, of Cresson, was the top vote-getter in the race – receiving 2,329 votes unofficially.
Justin Roberts, who currently serves on the board, received 2,107 votes in the unofficial tally.
Guy Monica, who previously served as the district's principal, also secured a seat on the board, received 1,736 votes.
Incumbents Jenny Guzic and Michael Sheehan also earned seats on the board. Sheehan collected 2,128 votes, while Guzic received 1,927 votes unofficially.
Karen Claar earned 1,552 votes, which was not enough to secure a board seat.
• In Northern Cambria, April Fry, a Republican, was the top vote-getter, collecting 1,359 votes unofficially. Fry, the assistant director of academic services at St. Francis University, will take a seat on the board for the first time.
Taking second on Tuesday was Nora Hrubochak, of Susquehanna Township, with 1,198 votes.
Betty Krug and Norma Krug will fill the remaining seats, unofficially collecting 974 votes and 1,026 votes, respectively.
Ruth Turano was unable to secure a seat on the board, falling short with 648 votes.
