Greg Neugebauer says serving as a defense attorney and a prosecutor has allowed him to see both sides of criminal cases.
The time spent in both of those roles, in addition to the years he’s worked in his Ebensburg private practice, contributed to his decision to run for Cambria County District Attorney.
Neugebauer, a Republican, said he feels the district attorney’s office requires more presence for mentoring, a handle on a growing caseload and frequent direct communication with victims and police.
“I think (the office) needs more leadership,” Neugebauer said. “Leadership requires presence. People expect, and frankly deserve, to hear from the district attorney. And I intend to do that.”
Voters are concerned about unsolved homicides within the county, which Neugebauer says will require a culture shift to let the community know that cases involving drugs and violent crimes will be aggressively pursued.
There is a perception in the community that nothing is being done when citizens report criminal activity, he added.
“It takes time to correct that perception, but I think we can,” Neugebauer said.
If elected, Neugebauer said he’d like to take another look at unsolved cases with police to determine progress and connections to other unsolved crimes.
“Unsolved homicides just embolden criminals,” he said.
With more drugs comes more crime, a less attractive environment for businesses and lower property values, Neugebauer said.
“Drugs are the source of a lot of our problems,” he said.
“There’s no question about that.”
Neugebauer said that, if elected, his goal will be to target drug suppliers more through additional work with the state attorney general’s office and other counties.
“You can’t incarcerate your way out of drug abuse and drug use,” he added, and said forcing people who don’t want help into treatment usually doesn’t end successfully.
The Cambria County Day Reporting Center is a program that is helping reduce the risk of re-offending, Neugebauer said.
“It’s not an easy program, nor should it be,” he said.
Neugebauer is in favor of exploring the creation of drug court for non-violent, low-risk offenders based on the success he’s seen in the county’s existing veteran and mental health court. Those programs have added a layer of accountability because participants appear in front of and develop a relationship with the assigned judge.
As a defense attorney for more than five years and an assistant district attorney for more than two years, Neugebauer said he’s “seen cases from both sides.”
“I can tell you, the perception in that world is ‘if you’re going to get caught somewhere, get caught in Cambria County because you’re not going to jail for as long,’” he said.
While plea agreements are necessary in certain cases, Neugebauer said it’s also important to “roll the dice sometimes,” even with cases that aren’t as strong.
“I don’t think the community expects a district attorney’s office to win every case it takes to trial,” he said. “I do intend, as district attorney, to try cases on a regular basis. I would intend to be in the courtroom far more often. I’m comfortable in the courtroom.”
One of the difficulties facing prosecutors is jurors’ familiarity with crime television shows in which surveillance video is crystal clear, evidence provides definitive answers and witnesses cooperate, Neugebauer said.
“Jurors struggle with that,” he said.
Last year, Neugebauer said he was the prosecutor on a case against a Johnstown man charged with robbing another man at gunpoint in 2016.
William “Dutch” Rondell Jackson was acquitted of all charges except simple assault after more than an hour of jury deliberation.
Neugebauer said credibility of witnesses and the poor quality of video surveillance, which was on VHS, were factors that affected the jury.
“I tried that case as well as you could,” he said.
Endorsements from all three Fraternal Order of Police lodges in Cambria County “speaks volumes,” Neugebauer said, about frustration amongst state police and local police departments with what they say is a current lack of communication with the district attorney’s office.
One issue police have expressed concern about is a 2016 shooting involving three Johnstown police officers.
That shooting, in which suspect Daniel David Burkhardt, 41, was shot in the West End, occurred on March 2, 2016, and was on video.
The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement on Nov. 17, 2016 – more than eight months later – ruling that appropriate force was used and that the officers involved should be not be charged.
“There’s no reason why it took that long,” Neugebauer said.
“You need to make decisions, you need to make the right decisions, but you need to do it timely.”
