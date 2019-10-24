Colleen R. Dawson says her record of hard work and community service as a volunteer and as an elected official qualifies her to be a Somerset County commissioner.
“First and foremost, I’m a hard worker,” she told The Tribune-Democrat during a recent interview. “My passion is community service, as my record shows. I truly know I can make a difference. I have great ideas – and I don’t just have the ideas, but I work through the issues and work toward a viable solution. I’m not satisfied with the status quo.”
The Stoystown Borough Republican is one of four candidates running for three seats on the Somerset County Board of Commissioners. She will oppose incumbent Commissioner Gerald Walker, a Republican, and incumbent Commissioner Pamela A. Tokar-Ickes and Daniel L. Hillegas, both Democrats, in the Nov. 5 election. She finished second among six candidates in the Republican primary election in May, securing 26.07 percent of the 15,763 votes cast.
She works as a paralegal for a Somerset law firm and serves as president of Stoystown Borough Council, chair of the Somerset County Republican Committee, chair of the Somerset County Affordable Housing Board, treasurer of the Somerset Area Ambulance Association and vice president of Stoystown-Quemahoning Community Park.
“Whenever James T. Yoder resigned as county commissioner” in July of 2018, she said, “I had people calling me, texting me, stopping me on the street, and everyone said, ‘Colleen, you have to try to be his replacement. You have to run for county commissioner.’ At first, I was a little hesitant, and I think the turning point for me was one of my friends in Stoystown. She said, ‘Colleen, when other people believe in you, you have to start believing in yourself.’”
Asked what she would bring to the table if elected, Dawson told how, in her capacity as Stoystown’s council president, she headed up the long, involved process of tearing down an old, blighted, mold-filled commercial building on Main Street in the borough. Using her legal and real estate knowledge, she tracked down the building’s absentee owners, obtained control of the site, worked with authorities to get back taxes and liens removed and got Community Development Block Grant money for the demolition from the county, she said.
“I’ve made a lot of contacts throughout the years – not just being the county (Republican) chairman, but also through the legal practice,” she said. “My contacts are extensive, and that’s what it takes. It takes working together. It takes reaching out and working with other people. That’s how you get things accomplished.”
She said she believes the county commissioners ought to schedule regular judicial sales, which differ from tax sales in that properties sold there are sold “free and clear” of outstanding liens and judgments. That would get more blighted properties back on the tax rolls and help reduce the county’s potential liability related to dangerous conditions caused by blight, she explained.
“One of the things I feel very, very strongly about is judicial sales,” she said. “Ever since I first announced last October, I’ve been saying, ‘We need judicial sales in Somerset County on a regular basis.’ … Judicial sales on a regular basis, bringing those properties quickly to judicial sale – that’s first and foremost in my mind.”
Finishing the last five-mile section of U.S. Route 219 between Meyersdale and the Pennsylvania-Maryland line, while “not a cure-all,” would act as a “significant economic asset” by speeding up the trip from Interstate 68 in Maryland to Somerset and points north, Dawson said. She said she has a “very good relationship” with U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, whose 13th congressional district includes Somerset County, and added that she has told him that “finishing 219 … is first and foremost in everyone’s mind.”
If elected, Dawson said, she plans to strive for “full transparency in government” and plan to hold what she described as “town forums” to hear directly from county residents about their needs and concerns.
“I know a lot about county government,” she said. “As much as I think I know, I know that there’s a lot out there that I don’t know. The only way to get certain things is to talk to the people who do know – whether that’s residents, whether that’s heads of other departments. That’s where you get your information.”
She would also resign from her paralegal job and her volunteer positions in order to focus all her energy on the duties of a commissioner, she added.
“If the voters of Somerset County vote me into office, they deserve my full-time attention,” she said. “I can’t be sidetracked by any of my other obligations. … If I’m on a council, if I’m on an association, I give it everything that I have, and I can’t do that and be a county commissioner at the same time.”
