EBENSBURG – Cambria County voters will use a new voting system to cast their ballots Tuesday, while Somerset County voters will use the current equipment one last time for the 2019 general election.
In 2018, all Pennsylvania counties were directed to implement new voting systems no later than the 2020 primary election.
Cambria officials, however, opted to have the new machines in place for this year’s general election to allow time for any adjustments ahead of what’s expected to be a busy presidential election year.
In May, the county authorized an agreement with ES&S Voting Machine Systems for new machines, precinct tabulators, scanners and express marking devices for about $1.3 million.
This system will replace the county’s current electronic voting machines, which are approximately 10 years old.
Shirley Crowl, Cambria County’s director of elections, said the new system will allow for more accurate unofficial election results to include absentee ballots.
Counties are required to buy paper ballots for 110 percent of the population, which allows for spare ballots in case any are ruined. Additional ballots can be printed if necessary, she said.
Step by step
Crowl said it’s important for voters to follow instructions for the new system, which uses paper ballots.
Voters should fill in the oval next to each selection and be careful to read instructions for races in which they’ll be asked to vote for two candidates.
For write-in votes, voters should fill in the oval next to the write-in space and write the candidate’s name.
After completing the ballot, voters will insert their ballots into a secure tabulator in any direction. Ballots should not be folded.
A “thank you for voting” message will appear to confirm tabulation. Voters will be alerted if they “over vote,” Crowl said.
Throughout August and September, Crowl conducted about 25 sessions of poll worker training with the new voting system.
Mock ballots have been available outside the election office to allow voters to see what the polls will look like on Election Day.
Turnout and absentees
This will be the last election in which Somerset County voters will use equipment that was introduced in 2006.
Tina Pritts, director of elections, said the Somerset County commissioners have also picked ES&S Voting Machine Systems as their vendor, but are still deciding which model of voting machines to purchase for use in the 2020 primary.
Both Crowl and Pritts are hopeful that voter turnout will remain consistent with previous general elections.
Although Cambria County’s voter turnout was about 36% in the 2015 general election, which included the same row office races, nearly 60% of voters cast ballots in the November 2018 general election in Bedford, Cambria and Somerset counties, catching many by surprise.
Somerset County’s voter turnout in the November 2015 election was 37.5%, according to Tribune-Democrat archives.
The biggest races in Somerset County are for commissioner and district attorney. Aside from those positions, the county auditor race has four candidates seeking three vacancies. Candidates for clerk of courts, recorder of deeds, register of wills and sheriff are unopposed.
Along with votes to be cast on Tuesday, both counties have seen a spike in absentee ballots this year.
Crowl’s office also sent out more than 1,000 absentee ballots, which is more than in years past.
Pritts said her office has already accounted for more than 800 absentee ballots, an unusually high amount, she said.
This increase may reflect Pennsylvania’s launch of online absentee ballot applications in September. Gov. Tom Wolf announced that, in the first week of the system, more than 4,300 people applied online for absentee ballots.
Voter numbers shift
Cambria County’s voter registration by political party continues to fluctuate, following a trend that began ahead of the 2016 presidential election in which a historically Democratic Cambria County showed support for Republican Donald Trump.
As of Oct. 7, Cambria County had 38,935 registered Democrats and 34,478 registered Republicans, leaving the spread between the two political parties at fewer than 4,500 voters. Cambria County has a total of 81,883 registered voters.
Within the city of Johnstown, however, the spread still favors the Democrats. There are 6,155 registered Democrats and 2,684 registered Republicans out of the city’s 10,224 total voters.
Elsewhere in the county, the latest statistics show 32,780 registered Democrats and 31,794 registered Republicans, a difference of 986 among 71,659 total voters.
In the November 2015 general election, Cambria County had 46,258 registered Democrats, 27,266 registered Republicans and a total of 81,718 registered voters, according to the Department of State.
Ahead of this year’s primary election, Cambria County had 39,333 registered Democrats, 22,763 registered Republicans and a total of 81,409 registered voters.
The Department of State archives also show a slight shift in voter registration in Somerset County.
In November 2015, Somerset County had 18,358 registered Democrats, 24,581 registered Republicans and 47,469 total registered voters, the archives show.
In May, the archives say Somerset County had 14,667 registered Democrats, 26,642 Republicans and 45,689 total registered voters.
