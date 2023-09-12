SOMERSET – Concerns about possible campaign finance violations by two Republican candidates for Somerset County commissioner are being directed to the Somerset County District Attorney to investigate.
Election Board members Dave Flowers and Lois Caton made the recommendation in a 2-0 vote after a Somerset County resident raised a long list of concerns about Republicans Brian Fochtman and Irv Kimmel’s reports.
Diann Troutman, who made the complaint, said there were multiple instances where she “couldn’t follow the trail” of how certain donations were shared or recorded after it appeared the pair were spending significantly more than they collected in donations this summer.
In at least one case, separate filings by Kimmel or Fochtman – as well as their “friends of” committees – highlighted that information was missing from another of those reports, such as a donation to the “team” that was only reported by one candidate.
In another instance, she said one campaign mailer or “brochure” did not clearly identify who paid for the ad – other than a Falls Church, Virginia, mailing address.
Troutman said there was no documentation on any of the finance reports about the ad either.
“(Fochtman’s report) doesn’t even list which position he was running for,” she said, referencing an eight-page Post-Primary report where Fochtman left the “office sought” box blank.
“This isn’t his first rodeo,” she said, noting he’s currently the elected prothonotary. “When they signed this, they swore an oath to be truthful.”
Fochtman and Kimmel did not attend the public meeting.
In separate telephone interviews afterward, they said they weren’t aware there were allegations against them.
“My finance reports were filled out to the best of my knowledge – and if something is wrong, I’m sure we can rectify it,” said Fochtman, saying that if there were errors they were unintentional. “I don’t have a bunch of accountants and lawyers to do my books. It’s me and my campaign treasurer.”
“My finances are down to the penny. This is the first I’ve heard of this,” Kimmel told The Tribune-Democrat when contacted after the meeting.
Fochtman and Kimmel won the May primary, defeating incumbents Gerald Walker and Colleen Dawson.
Troutman sometimes attends Somerset County commissioners meetings, and has clashed with Treasurer Anthony DeLuca during what has become a heated campaign season.
DeLuca has been a steadfast supporter of Fochtman's and Kimmel's efforts to unseat the current board and is listed among Kimmel’s contributors, a $900 contribution on campaign finance documents shows.
According to Election Director Tina Pritts, this is the first time in at least 20 years that finance reform allegations have been forwarded to the district attorney to review.
According to the Election Board’s solicitor, violations could result in fines and criminal misdemeanor charges if violations are proven willful.
But that in itself wouldn’t block a candidate from staying on the ballot and ascending to a a county office seat – in this case, as a county commissioner, Solicitor Christopher Furman said.
Candidates are required to file corrected finance reports before being sworn into office, Furman said.
Troutman also raised concerns about what she called “dark” out-of-state money paying for at least two pro-Kimmel and Fochtman ads. She argued Virginia-based Political Action Committee Resolute Republic’s ads should also have been documented on both campaign forms as contributions.
Pritts said the organization filed its own forms with the county office. Newspaper stories across Pennsylvania indicated the organization paid for campaign mailers for candidates in other races statewide not related to the Somerset County race.
Kimmel and Fochtman said they weren’t aware of the ads until they started seeing them reach local voters.
Both men said they had nothing to do with them.
“I guess they had ads in Fulton County also – but how can I document something I don’t really know anything about?” Kimmel said. “We didn’t pay for it.”
Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said she will await information about the board’s summary and the allegations before beginning an investigation.
Troutman said she had been filing letters to the Somerset Election Office since July 24 to get the matter looked at – before it was weighed by the board Tuesday.
The board credited her for a “thorough” review, although Flowers noted it’s not the board’s job to confirm if deficiencies are valid, correctable or criminal.
A third member, attorney Matthew Zatko, abstained from voting, citing that he has represented the Fochtman family for more than a decade in legal matters and viewed it as a conflict of interest.
Caton said her husband is a first cousin to Fochtman’s family, but said she did not know him to the point it would create a conflict.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.