JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This Tuesday’s primary elections in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties consist of races for commissioner, row offices, judge and district judge, along with positions on municipal governments and school boards.
Cambria County
The three incumbent commissioners – Democrats William “B.J.” Smith and Thomas Chernisky, along with Republican Scott Hunt – are seeking re-election.
Hunt is being challenged in the GOP race by Joseph Taranto, John DeBartola and Keith Rager. The top two vote-getters in each party will advance to the general election.
Michael Carbonara, Forrest Fordham, Tonilyn Chippie Kargo, Timothy Sloan and Brett Smith are competing for two spots as judges on the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas. All of them cross-filed to appear on both parties’ primary ballots.
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer, Prothonotary Lisa Pudliner Crynock, Clerk of Courts Max Pavlovich, Recorder of Deeds Melissa Kimla, Treasurer Lisa Kozorosky and Coroner Jeffrey Lees, all Republicans, are unopposed in their re-election bids, as is Controller Ed Cernic Jr., a Democrat.
Incumbent Cindy Perrone, a Republican, is seeking reelection as the register of wills, with Sharon Burk running as a Democrat.
Five candidates – Howard Terndrup, Dave Beyer, Erik Dill, Erin Dominick and Monica Prebish – have cross-filed in the race for district judge in Ebensburg-area District Court 47-3-07. District Judge Susan Gindlesperger and former Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan are running against each other for district judge in District Court 47-1-02 in the Johnstown suburbs. Brian Subich is unopposed for district judge in the city of Johnstown’s District Court 47-1-01.
Incumbents Republican Charles Arnone and Democrat Michael Capriotti are running for Johnstown City Council.
There are school board races in 13 districts.
Somerset County
Eight candidates are running for commissioner.
Commissioners Gerald Walker and Colleen Dawson are seeking reelection in a Republican field that also includes Irvin Kimmel and current Somerset County Prothonotary Brian Fochtman.
The Democratic candidates are Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes and three challengers – Michael Betcher, James Shepley and Donald Bumbarger.
Scott Walker and Michael Kuhn cross-filed in the district judge race in District Court 16-3-03 in Somerset.
On the Democratic side, Shelley Glessner for auditor and Trent Walters for recorder of deeds are the only candidates in elections for row offices.
Clerk of Courts Rose Svonavec, Recorder of Deeds Patricia Peifer, Register of Wills Sharon Ackerman and acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar, all Republicans, are unopposed.
Three Republicans are running for auditor, including current auditor Jerry Lyons, along with Dixie Kelly Lemley and Christine Bowser.
The GOP field for sheriff consists of Acting Sheriff Dustin Weir, John Loiodici and Todd Sherle.
Bedford County
Commissioner Deb Baughman is running for reelection in a Democratic field that also includes Matthew Wilt. There are eight candidates in the Republican primary – George Ott, Amy Melius, Mike Stiles, Thomas McInroy, Jim Lieto, J.R. Winck, Mark Miller and Jordan Teeters.
