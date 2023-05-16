JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Jessica Heards wasn't sure who she was going to vote for when she woke up Tuesday.
"Usually, I figure that out before I leave home, but this time, I wasn't sure, but I knew I needed to vote," the Richland Township resident said after casting her vote at Arbutus Church of the Brethren in Richland Township. "When I came over, people were handing me flyers on the candidates. First, I said a prayer about it, and then, I looked at the ballot and I looked over the flyers again and made my choices. I feel good about who I chose."
Heards said she has been voting since she was 18 years old and it's an important right that everyone, especially younger people, should participate in.
"As an African American woman, we didn't always have that right, so we need to use our voice," she said.
Rick McNulty, of Richland Township, said he was looking at the incumbents.
"I've been very happy with some of the people who have been for the Republican party, so I was here to support our incumbents," he said after voting at Arbutus Church of the Brethren.
McNulty said Susan Gindlesperger has done a good job, and for judge, he supported Mike Carbonara and Forrest Fordham.
"I want to see things stay status quo right now and to get into the general election and win there," he said. "That's the big thing now is to get the right people set for the general election."
McNulty said voting is a right as a U.S. citizen.
"I think we sometimes take it a little too lightly," he said. "We need the younger generations to get involved and understand how important it is. After seeing these last couple of years, we can see how important a vote is. Hopefully, things will change."
Mark Horner said local elections are important, and he wanted to make sure his voice was heard.
"Even though it's a primary, it's just as important as the general election," the Windber resident said after casting his vote at the Windber Community Building.
Horner said he researched the candidates prior to voting in order to make informed decisions.
"I do my homework," he said. "I look at their voting records and if their beliefs align with mine."
Horner said voting is our civic duty and should be taken seriously.
"You have to make sure you exercise it before we lose it," he said.
Paul Litwalk, of Westmont, said he knows some of the candidates personally and that weighed heavily in his selections.
"When you have that, it really helps," he said after voting at Westmont Church of the Brethren. "If I don't recognize the name and if it's someone who is not from around the Johnstown area, then I don't need to do it."
Litwalk said there weren't many issues that he was focused for this election, but voting is something he likes to do.
"You have a chance to help somebody as opposed to staying away from the whole thing, so it's what I do," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.