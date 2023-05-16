JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Jessica Heards wasn't sure who she was going to vote for when she woke up Tuesday morning.
"Usually, I figure that out before I leave home, but this time, I wasn't sure, but I knew I needed to vote," the Richland Township resident said after casting her vote at Arbutus Church of the Brethren in Richland Township. "When I came over, people were handing me flyers on the candidates. First, I said a prayer about it, and then, I looked at the ballot and I looked over the flyers again and made my choices. I feel good about who I chose."
Heards said she has been voting since she was 18 years old and it's an important right that everyone, especially younger people, should participate in.
"As an African American woman we didn't always have that right, so we need to use our voice," she said.
Rick McNulty, of Richland Township, said he was looking at the incumbents.
"I've been very happy with some of the people who have been for the Republican party, so I was here to support our incumbents," he said after voting at Arbutus Church of the Brethren.
McNulty said Susan Gindlesperger has done a good job, and for judge, he supported Mike Carbonara and Forrest Fordham.
"I want to see things stay status quo right now and to get into the general election and win there," he said. "That's the big thing now is to get the right people set for the general election."
McNulty said voting is a right as a U.S. citizen.
"I think we sometimes take it a little too lightly," he said. "We need the younger generations to get involved and understand how important it is. After seeing these last couple of years, we can see how important a vote is. Hopefully, things will change."
