JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An incumbent district judge and an attorney were the winners on Tuesday in Cambria County’s two disputed district judge races, unofficial results indicated.
Former Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan was soundly defeated on both ballots Tuesday as she tried to unseat incumbent District Judge Susan Gindlesperger in District Court 47-1-02, located in Stonycreek Township.
Gindlesperger, 66, a registered Republican, won the Republican primary 2,640 to 1,263 (68%-32%) and topped the Democratic voting 1,567 to 1,133 (58%-42%).
Longtime attorney and Cambria County hearing officer David Beyer, of Cambria Township, outpolled four opponents on both parties’ ballots in the race for District Court 47-3-07, located in Ebensburg.
Gindlesperger, of Richland Township, worked in the county’s District Court system for 39 years prior to her election as district judge in 2017.
“I think the voters were looking at my years of experience,” Gindlesperger said in a telephone interview late Tuesday.
The district includes Ferndale, Geistown, Scalp Level, Southmont and Westmont boroughs and Richland, Stonycreek and Upper Yoder townships.
She added that she is grateful for her supporters and her family and will continue to serve as a full-time district judge.
Beyer cruised to victory on the Democratic ballot with 40% of the vote. On the Republican side, he barely edged businessman and teacher Howard Terndrup by 21 votes in the unofficial results.
“I’m so happy,” Beyer said. “I just tried to run a nice, clean campaign. I let the voters know I’m a fair person and I have the experience behind me.”
The other candidates in the race were Erik Dill, Erin Dominick and Monica Prebish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.