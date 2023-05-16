SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset attorney appears to have secured victory in a two-way race for a Somerset-area district judge seat.
Scott A. Walker was the lead vote-getter on both the Republican and Democrat primary ballots, topping another Somerset attorney, Michael Kuhn, an unofficial tally showed.
Walker, of Somerset, had 1,618 votes on the Republican ticket and 384 in the Democrat primary.
That was 600 more than Kuhn received on the GOP ballot and a more than 100 vote difference on the Democrat ballot.
The pair were seeking a seat in a district that has been served by District Judge Kenneth Johnson for years.
Johnson is retiring at the end of the year and didn’t seek reelection.
Walker is an 18-year attorney who works for the law firm of Carolann A. Young and Associates.
He’s also served as Somerset Borough mayor in recent years.
Kuhn has been practicing law since 1990, originally as a law clerk for former President Judge Eugene Fike II.
He operates a law firm in Somerset and previously worked as a county public defender.
