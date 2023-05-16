EBENSBURG, Pa. – It was a tight primary election among candidates vying for position as judges on the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas.
Michael Carbonara, Forrest Fordham, Tonilyn Chippie Kargo, Timothy Sloan and Brett Smith – all registered Republicans – cross-filed to appear on both parties’ primary ballots.
Three candidates emerged victorious Tuesday and will compete in the general election for the two open judgeships, from which they will decide criminal sentences, civil disputes and custody matters.
At the polls on Tuesday, voters selected two candidates from the pool of five to progress to the November election on each party’s ballot.
Carbonara won second place on both primary tickets, while Sloan won first on the Democratic ticket and Fordham came in first on the Republican side.
Sloan, an Ebensburg attorney, won 27.10% of the Democratic vote, or 5,479 of the total, according to unofficial county elections office results.
“I figured it was going to be tight,” Sloan said. “For anyone who gets through to November, it is a blessing as far as I’m concerned.”
Fordham, who has been working as an assistant district attorney since 2002, won the most Republican votes with 21.70% of the total, or 5,522.
“It was a close race, and I’m happy with the outcome,” Fordham said. “I had a really good team and a lot of help from voters. I’m thankful to be be in this position.”
Carbonara, a Richland Township attorney and former assistant district attorney, won a double victory, according to unofficial primary election results.
“I want to thank all of my supporters, all the people who came out to vote for me, the people who put signs in their yard – it was a great grassroots effort,” Carbonara said.
Carbonara beat out Portage attorney Tonilyn Chippie Kargo by 54 votes for second place on the Democratic ticket.
Carbonara garnered 4,147 Democratic votes, or 20.51% of the total, which eclipsed Kargo’s haul of 20.24%, or 4,093 votes.
Kargo said she knew it would be a close race.
“There are a lot of good candidates,” she said. “I would like to thank all of my supporters, and my family, and I want to congratulate the candidates who are moving forward to the general election.”
And with a few hundred votes more than Geistown attorney Brett Smith, Carbonara won second place on the Republican ticket, too.
According to the unofficial results, Carbonara won 20.03% of the Republican votes – or 5,353 – which gave him the second-place Republican nod by 335 votes over Smith’s 5,018 votes, or 19.72% of the total Republican vote count.
Smith said he came out as a hard Republican on the campaign trail and has no regrets.
“I want to thank my supporters. I ran as what I am, and I have no regrets about that,” he said. “To Carbonara and Fordham, I congratulate them. They are well-credentialed candidates for the job.”
The judge seats are open because of the retirements of Senior Judge Patrick T. Kiniry, who was sworn into office in 2010 and has reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 this year, and President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker, who will be nearly 70 when he retires Jan. 1 after 32 years as judge.
