U.S. Reps. Dr. John Joyce, R-Blair, and Guy Reschenthaler, R-Washington, won uncontested races and secured their respective third terms in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.
Reschenthaler is new to the local area, with Somerset County having been brought into his 14th Congressional District following the 2020 U.S. Census.
“From serving our country in the Navy to the halls of Congress, I have always defended our rights and values,” Reschenthaler said. “Being reelected to serve southwestern Pennsylvanians in Congress is a tremendous honor. I know the rising cost of food, utilities, and gas are crushing Pennsylvania families. I understand that soaring crime, rampant illegal immigration and illicit fentanyl are destroying our hometowns.
“I look forward to advancing our shared conservative values to fix these crises caused by Democrats’ one-party rule in Washington and get our country back on the right track.”
Joyce’s newly drawn 13th District includes all of Cambria and Bedford counties, along with part of Conemaugh Township in Somerset County.
“It is an honor and privilege to represent and serve the communities of Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District in Congress,” Joyce said in a released statement. “I am humbled by the confidence and trust shown in me by the voters across all 12 counties of our district – and I am grateful for their support as we continue our work in Washington to build an economy that is strong, a nation that is safe, and a future built on freedom.”
Reschenthaler and Joyce are members of the 117th Congress that currently consists of 220 Democrats and 212 Republicans with three vacancies. Winners had not been projected yet for all seats across the nation as of The Tribune-Democrat’s Election Day deadline, but Joyce anticipated the Republicans gaining a majority in the House.
“We will get to work for Pennsylvania families and workers to rein in out-of-control spending, secure our porous borders and end the flow of illegal drugs into our communities, and defend our constitutional rights and freedoms,” he said.
Pennsylvania’s delegation shrunk from 18 members to 17 as a result of reapportionment after the census.
Beforehand, the 15th District, currently represented by U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, included part of Cambria County. Redistricting put all of the county into the 13th District. Therefore, Thompson will no longer represent any part of the county when the 118th Congress begins in January. He won reelection, defeating Democrat Mike Milosevich.
