SOMERSET, Pa. – State Sen. Patrick Stefano appeared to have no trouble Tuesday winning a third term in the 32nd District.
With most of the district's precincts counted, the Fayette County lawmaker had a 56,953 to 21,440 lead over challenger Sydney Hovis, an unofficial tally showed.
"The results tell me (voters) are obviously happy with the work I'm doing – and that we're all moving in the same direction as I head toward a third term," Stefano said during a telephone interview late Tuesday.
Results as of 11:25 p.m. included the district's Westmoreland, Somerset and Fayette county precincts. But zero Bedford County precincts had been posted.
Stefano awaited returns Tuesday night at the Sons of Italy in Scottdale, Westmoreland County.
While the results might signal business as usual for Bullskin Township senator, Stefano noted the upcoming term will be a chance to work with a new governor after only serving alongside Tom Wolf during the entirety of his eight years in office.
And he was hopeful that will lead to more successes statewide.
Stefano said it's also a fresh chance to make Pennsylvania a state people and companies want to invest in – a priority dating back to his first campaign in 2014.
"I'm looking forward to finding ways on how we we can move forward on these lists – making Pennsylvania more business-friendly and workforce-ready," he said.
Hovis was not reached for comment Tuesday night. Voicemail messages were not returned.
The 27-year-old was a late challenger to Stefano.
She mounted a successful write-in campaign, despite a legal challenge to her petitions, in the spring after the two-term Republican cruised in the primary with no opposition on either ticket.
Both are Fayette County natives.
And both worked in their family businesses before setting their sights on politics.
While both identify as Pro-Second Amendment, there were plenty of campaign differences.
Stefano touted his experience in office over the past eight years and successes backing big and small business and emergency responders, including recent legislation aimed at enabling fire departments to bolster their ranks with younger firefighters.
He also was able to get laws passed to battle blight through land banks and was and early advocate behind lowering Pennsylvania's corporate net income tax.
Hovis, of Scottdale, campaigned on pushing for term limits and a smaller legislature to help cut costs statewide and said she was against the decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, saying legislators have no business imposing judgment on decisions where a woman's health might be at risk.
She also said Harrisburg needs younger voices and fresh ideas to battle the region's decades-long population drain.
The 32nd District was realigned in 2022, shifting from a large portion of Westmoreland County to extend further east through Bedford County.
