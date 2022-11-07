Two of the most-watched political races in the United States and a pair of contested elections for local seats in the Pennsylvania General Assembly will come to a conclusion on Tuesday.
Control of the U.S. Senate could be determined by the results of the race for Pennsylvania’s open seat.
The winner of the gubernatorial election will head one of the nation’s most populated and politically important states.
Several uncontested local elections will also reach their conclusions.
U.S. Senate
• Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (Democratic), the former mayor of Braddock in Allegheny County, has served as lieutenant governor since 2019.
• Dr. Mehmet Oz (Republican) is a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and celebrity doctor, best known for his work on “The Dr. Oz Show.”
• Erik Gerhardt (Libertarian) founded his own business, ECG Carpentry, in 2015.
• Richard Weiss (Green) holds a master of law degree in international legal studies from American University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
• Daniel Wassmer (Keystone) is an attorney who has worked as a college professor and assistant county solicitor.
Pennsylvania governor
• Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) previously spent time on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners and in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
• State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R) served in the Army, including a deployment to Iraq for Operation Desert Storm. He reached the rank of colonel.
• Matt Hackenburg (L), a former member of the Army National Guard, has worked as a computer engineer in the aerospace industry.
• Christina Digiulio (G) previously spent time as an analytical chemist for the Department of Defense. She co-founded the Better Path Coalition and Watchdogs of South-Eastern Pennsylvania.
• Joseph Soloski (K), a certified public accountant, has done work as a comptroller and financial analyst.
Pa. House 72nd District
• State Rep. Frank Burns (D) is a seven-term member of the House. He serves as minority chair on the House Professional Licensure Committee.
• Renae Billow (R) is a first-time candidate, who currently works as a marketing specialist for Community LIFE.
State Senate 32nd District
• State Sen. Pat Stefano (R) joined the Senate in 2014. He chairs the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.
• Sydney Hovis (D) got onto the ballot as a write-in candidate. She is involved with nonprofits and is pursuing a master’s degree from West Virginia University.
U.S. House
• U.S. Reps. Dr. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, and Guy Reschenthaler, R-Washington, 14th Congressional District, face no opposition in their reelection bids.
State House
• State Reps. Jim Rigby (71st Legislative District), Carl Walker Metzgar (69th), Leslie Rossi (59th) and Jesse Topper (78th), all Republicans, are unopposed, as is Dallas Kephart (73rd), a first-time candidate for the state Legislature.
