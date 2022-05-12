SOMERSET, Pa. – Back in 2012, Guy Reschenthaler worked as a lawyer in Somerset County for a few months.
A decade later, barring unforeseen circumstances, he will soon become the United States congressman for almost the entire county.
Reschenthaler currently represents the commonwealth’s 14th District, into which Somerset County was drawn during the recent redistricting, except for part of Conemaugh Township that was placed into the 13th District.
He is unopposed in the upcoming Republican Party primary. No Democrat entered the race to represent the district that also includes all of Washington, Greene and Fayette counties, along with parts of Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
So Reschenthaler, a Washington County resident, has been spending time looking at Somerset County issues.
“I think, really, what we need in Somerset County is we need to make sure that the energy sector still has a place to thrive,” Reschenthaler said. “Because, one, it’s about lower bills for hard-working families. It’s also about job creation in the region. Then, in the terms of the impact on America globally, it’s a way for us to project power abroad by having energy independence and supplying our allies with energy, and we can do that right from Somerset County with the amount of oil, and gas and coal reserves that we have.”
Regarding infrastructure in the county, he said completing U.S. Route 219 will come with “a steep price tag” but that the “entire corridor could see a big benefit from it.”
Reschenthaler is a two-term congressman, who graduated from Penn State Behrend, completed law school at Duquesne University, served as a magisterial district judge and spent time in the Pennsylvania Senate.
“For me, my political philosophy, is I believe in limited government and individual rights,” Reschenthaler said. “In terms of what my goals are in office, it’s always been, first and foremost, job creation and strengthening the economy.
“Then, on the international side, I feel very strongly that we need a strong American presence abroad, and that America should be a leader in the world, and we should be doing more to counter China, Russia, Iran and North Korea in particular, but any authoritarian or communist regime.”
Reschenthaler, a former member of the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General Corps in Iraq, also addressed the war in Ukraine during a recent interview with The Tribune-Democrat.
“I think that we, as the United States, should have done a lot more, a lot sooner with Ukraine,” Reschenthaler said. “I was calling, virtually from the get-go, for the imposition of a no-fly zone. I still believe we should have a no-fly zone.”
Reschenthaler continued: “Right now, we should be getting them all the aid they need. I would argue that we should be using electronic and cyber warfare against the Russians, to thwart the Russians, to allow the Ukrainians to have a counteroffensive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.