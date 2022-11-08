JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mary Baughman said she was up at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday waiting for the polls to open so she could vote in the midterm election.
Exercising her civic duty is important to the Johnstown resident – who voted in Johnstown's 8th Ward.
"It doesn't matter how cold it is, I will go out," Baughman said.
Her biggest concern during this election cycle was getting the right people into offices at every level, although she's frustrated with all sides.
"I don't care who gets in there, it just doesn't seem like they do the job," Baughman said.
Throughout her life she's voted for both Democrats and Republicans, but recently returned to the GOP after disliking the direction of the Democrats.
She voted for all the Republican candidates – state Sen. Doug Mastriano for governor; Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate; and Renae Billow for state representative.
'I'm glad it's over'
For many local voters, the back-and-forth of both parties has become a point of exasperation.
Tim Hyland, of Johnstown, said he's tired of hearing about the "far left" and the "far right."
"I'm glad it's over," he said after casting his vote.
Hyland voted for all Democratic hopefuls – Attorney General Josh Shapiro for governor; Lt. Gov. John Fetterman for U.S. Senate; and state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, to retain his office. – because "they're for everybody."
Jeremy Forosisky, who cast his ballot at Westmont Church of the Brethren, said he's voted Republican his entire life but that changed this year for several reasons.
"It was a tough decision because I'm still a very conservatively minded person," he said.
'Denialism is a problem'
The situation surrounding the legality of abortion was one of the key points he thought long and hard about.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the longstanding Roe v. Wade decision, allowing states to determine if or when the medical procedure can be performed – a ruling championed by the Republicans.
"I can have my opinions on that, but I don't feel like my opinion should be interjected into that," Forosisky said.
He added that he's personally against abortion, but doesn't want to dictate what others do with their bodies.
Another factor that led the registered Independent to vote for Shapiro, Fetterman and Burns was the GOP's questioning of the validity and security of the 2020 presidential election when Donald Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
"This whole election denialism is a problem," Forosisky said.
That's why he couldn't support Mastriano and also what led him to pull his support from Trump, whom he's voted for previously, if he runs in 2024.
Forosisky said there's been so much doubt sowed on the whole process, which he considers a cornerstone of Democracy, and that worries him regarding the future of the country.
He's also concerned about the polarization of modern politics, "because you have to tow your party line or you're kicked out – on both sides."
Negative messages
Brad Minemyer said he pays relatively close attention to the elections but questions the validity of the information shared in the constant political ads on TV.
He also wondered how those details cast any light on a candidate's positions or what they'll do in office.
In Minemyer's opinion, Shapiro had the governor's race wrapped up but he's unsure if Fetterman or Oz was right to fill Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey's open seat.
Otis Simpson also addressed the negative information shared in ads and mailers this year.
He said he can't believe what the candidates said about each other and how they're avoiding legal action from the other side.
Simpson votes every year, and is proud to do so.
"People died for me to vote," he said, "so I always come out."
