JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When U.S. Rep. Dr. John Joyce laid out his priorities for what will almost certainly be his upcoming third term in Congress, he repeatedly emphasized wanting to use local energy resources as a means to improve the regional and national economies.
Joyce, a Blair County Republican, is running unopposed in the 13th Congressional District that includes all of Cambria and Bedford counties, along with part of Conemaugh Township in Somerset County.
“Hopefully, with being re-elected, I can continue the hard work in the energy fields that serving on the Energy and Commerce Committee has allowed me to do, to encourage and continue to develop the ability to utilize energy sources from this area – the natural gas, the coal, the Marcellus Shale – that provides family sustaining jobs for so many of my constituents,” Joyce said.
Joyce also put energy sector development into context of international affairs, specifically the war in Ukraine and the possibility of supplying the United States’ allies.
“In essence, by them buying natural gas or coal or any form of energy from Russia, they’re supporting the war against Ukraine,” Joyce said. “We can have great impact against (Russian President Vladimir) Putin by cutting him off at the knees, by severing those ties where he is selling those energy supplies to Europe. The energy- dominant phase of America needs to be resumed.”
Regarding the war itself, Joyce said, “the atrocities that Putin has inflicted upon the Ukrainian people, I realize the United States should have stepped up earlier and had a stronger impact to stop that.”
President Joe Biden, a Democrat, recently announced that the nation will accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian war refugees.
“I think that we carefully look at resettling any individuals and how they come to the United States,” Joyce said.
“I think that this is the land of opportunity, and there can be opportunities to bring individuals here safely who have been vetted and can become an integral part of this community.”
Closer to home, Joyce, a dermatologist, wants to continue developing his Homegrown Health Care Initiative, a program that provides Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine students the opportunity to complete their clinical studies at regional hubs, including Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
The objective is to “catch and keep these students” by providing them opportunities to study close to home with the hopes they will remain in the region after becoming doctors.
“I want these students to stay here,” Joyce said. “I want them to come home and realize that the same situations that they grew up in can be affordable to them and to their families.”
