JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State Rep. Frank Burns is the 37th-most-senior legislator in the 203-member Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
He ranks 12th among the Democrats, having first been elected in 2009.
During that time, Burns’ office has performed thousands of acts of constituent service, while he has held several roles, including his current position as the Professional Licensure Committee’s minority chair.
Burns is touting his nearly 14-year career as he seeks an eighth term representing the 72nd Legislative District.
He is facing Michael Cashaw in Tuesday’s Democratic Party primary, with the winner to go up against Renae Billow, an uncontested Republican, in the general election.
“I ran for another term because I see the value in experience and seniority that I have,” Burns, a self-described “centrist” from East Taylor Township, said during a recent interview with The Tribune-Democrat.
Burns said he has helped bring millions of dollars to Cambria County by backing projects in various ways, including writing grants through his office, working with other elected officials to acquire funding, signing his name to letters of support and voting on larger bills and budgets that provided money to the local area.
“It’s the relationships I’ve built in Harrisburg that I can call these departments and staff and make sure that the application is OK, make sure the project scope meets the criteria for the grant, things like that,” Burns said. “Then it’s me lobbying for our area constantly.”
‘Economic development’
Local legislators, including Burns, got a Pennsylvania Department of Economic Development Keystone Opportunity Zone reserved specifically for Cambria County, which will allow area governments to provide tax incentives to businesses that use designated plots of land as small as one acre.
“Of course, the goals are to bring economic development,” Burns said. “We’ve created a KOZ zone that has been successful. It’s a slow implementation process. But the Keystone Opportunity Zone is there. In a few years, we’ll see some benefits from that.”
Burns was an outspoken critic of a plan to put windmills in Upper Yoder Township that was ultimately not developed.
He also supports creating a two-year retroactive window during which victims of child sexual abuse could file civil claims against their alleged assailants and enablers. The legislation passed the House, but it is being prevented from coming up for a vote in the Senate by Majority Leader Kim Ward, a Republican from Westmoreland County.
“I didn’t know how this was going to play out when I decided to take a stand,” Burns said.
“There’s a lot of people here that are Catholic and defend the church, but it’s about doing the right thing for the people that have been victimized. And at that point, you put all that aside and you just do what’s right.
“Was it a risk? I guess it was a risk. But it was a risk I was willing to take. That’s the courage that people in the Senate – Kim Ward – that’s the courage Kim Ward has to muster to stand up to these people, to stand up and do the right thing for the victims.”
Crime and safety
If re-elected, Burns said he would like to work on ways to improve childhood development, which can positively affect the region for years to come, including possibly helping to stem the century-long population loss.
“Of course, we have to get into our schools,” Burns said. “We have to make sure our schools are safe. When people are looking to move to an area, one of the things they look at is the school district, so we have to shore up the school district. We have to bring economic development to this area as well.”
When asked about drugs and crime, including eight homicides in Johnstown so far this year, Burns made the connection to childhood development, saying, “Unfortunately, a lot of these problems happen at home, and there’s nothing government or anyone else is going to do about that. It’s technically not the government’s job to raise your kids, but we can help people to understand how to raise their kids better. We can get to them through the school system and through education.”
He helped secure a $50,000 state grant for a Dolly Parton Imagination Library program in Cambria County that provides free books to children from birth to age 5.
Burns said that, among projects he has supported, the Imagination Library will make the “biggest impact on our community because we’ll see this a decade from now, the difference this is going to make.”
Immigration debate
Late last year and into early 2022, Vision Together 2025 was developing a plan to bring Afghanistan war refugees to the Greater Johns-town region. It was only made public after being discovered through right-to-know requests.
Burns has been one of the most vocal critics of how Vision handled the process, especially given the city’s issues with transient populations from major cities on the East Coast.
“I’m not opposed to immigration,” Burns said.
“I’m not opposed to any of that. I’ve been critical of the process at which Vision is operating. They’re operating in secret. … You can’t spring issues like this on the public. It’s a major concern of people here because of the transient population already affecting them and their school district.”
‘Nobody was threatened’
Information was recently uncovered that Cashaw pleaded guilty to one count of child cruelty after he spanked his then-4-year-old daughter with a belt, an incident that occurred in 2002.
He received a first-time offender sentence that included brief jail time, domestic violence and parenting classes, and probation, according to court records from DeKalb County, Georgia.
Cashaw’s campaign originally came forward with the report, alleging an ultimatum was made that, if he did not leave the race, the information would be released publicly. He did not say who made the alleged threat.
“This is a political campaign,” Burns said.
“You’d be foolish to think anyone – Republicans and Democrats – doesn’t do research on their opponents. That information, the Republicans have it. The Democrats have it. That’s just what happens during a campaign. But I assure you, nobody was threatened.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
