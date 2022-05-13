JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Running unopposed in the 72nd Legislative District’s Republican Party primary has provided Renae Billow the opportunity to build her own campaign, while not needing to give much immediate thought to an opponent until the general election.
She will eventually face the winner of Tuesday's Democratic Party primary – either state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, or challenger Michael Cashaw.
“With not having opposition, it has been a blessing because it has given me more time to reach out to folks in the community,” Billow, a Johnstown resident, said. “I’ve been trying to do as much outreach as possible with community events, door knocking, reaching the folks in my district as much as possible. It has given me a lot more leeway in that regards.”
Several issues have frequently popped up in Billow’s conversations with voters.
“A lot of folks that I’m talking to are concerned with the increase of the crime and drugs in our area,” Billow said. “They’re concerned with the inflation and unsure of the future and how they’re going to continue to pay for the price of gas and put food on the table.”
When asked about crime and drugs in connection to the city’s transient population, Billow said, “I think those … go hand-in-hand.”
“I think that, if I were elected, it would be a top priority for me to find and search for funding sources at every level to fully fund our local police departments, EMS, fire departments,” Billow said. “They are the ones on the front lines dealing with the issues at hand, and we need to give them as much support as possible in order to battle these issues that we’re having.”
Also, if elected, she would like to develop programs for children to help “turn their lives around, keep them off the streets and just make them more productive citizens.”
State legislators could also find themselves addressing whether abortion should remain legal in Pennsylvania if the Supreme Court of the United States overturns Roe v. Wade, as a leaked majority draft ruling in a current case suggests might happen, thus sending the issue to each state to decide.
“I personally am a pro-life candidate,” Billow said. “However, I do feel that there are some exceptions to every rule. I do feel that there are some extenuating circumstances that need to be addressed. For instance, if a mother’s life is in danger, there do need to be certain exceptions to every rule in order to protect our mothers as well. But I am certainly a pro-life candidate, and I would work to make sure that the babies in the womb are protected as much as they can be.”
Billow, a graduate of Bishop McCort High School and the University of Pittsburgh, works as a marketing specialist for Community LIFE, a program designed to meet seniors’ health-care needs.
She is the granddaughter of former state Rep. Andrew Billow Jr.
