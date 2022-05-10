JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With their districts now stretching into new areas, four area lawmakers are running for re-election without primary challengers.
They are state Reps. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale; Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Somerset; Jesse Topper, R-Bedford; and Leslie Rossi, R-Derry, Westmoreland County.
• Rigby is vying for a third term in a 71st District that is shifting further east.
The district no longer includes the City of Johnstown, but it now encompasses the eastern half of Cambria County, from Ferndale and Geistown to Reade Township in the north and Adams Township to the south.
The 71st District also includes the communities within Windber Area School District, including Paint Township, Paint Borough and Ogle Township.
A former Ferndale Borough councilman and longtime police officer, Rigby now serves on the state House Government Oversight, Judiciary, Liquor Control, Local Government, and Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness committees.
• If re-elected, Metzgar would now represent a 69th District that includes almost all of the rest of Somerset County, from Conemaugh Township to Wellersburg.
A Berlin-area native, Metzgar is a Somerset County attorney who was first elected to serve in the state House in 2009.
In Harrisburg, he chairs the House Committee on Liquor Control and serves on the Consumer Affairs and Ethics committees.
• To the west of Cambria County, Rossi represents the 59th District, which will now include areas north of Ligonier, including New Florence, Seward and St. Clair Township in Westmoreland County. Her district also includes the Derry, Latrobe and Mount Pleasant areas.
A first-term lawmaker, she serves on the Children and Youth, Gaming Oversight, Finance and Urban Affairs committees.
• Topper is running for re-election in a 78th District that will now stretch from Bedford County’s border with Somerset County east into Fulton County as far as the McConnellsburg area.
Topper was first elected to the seat in 2014. He is the vice chairman of the state House Appropriations Committee, the chairman of the Education Committee’s Subcommittee on Higher Education and a member of the Liquor Control and Rules committees.
Barring any successful write-in campaigns this spring, all four would be unopposed in the Nov. 8 election.
