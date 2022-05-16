JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Voters will cast their ballots on Tuesday in statewide gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races that drew national attention, along with mostly uncontested primaries on the local level.
State Rep. Frank Burns, from the 72nd Legislative District, is the lone Democrat holding a state or federal office in the region. He is facing a primary challenge from Michael Cashaw, with the winner to go up against Renae Billow, an uncontested Republican, during the general election.
State Reps. Jim Rigby (71st Legislative District), Carl Walker Metzgar (69th), Leslie Rossi (59th), Jesse Topper (78th) and state Sen. Pat Stefano (32nd Senatorial District), all Republicans, are unopposed in their primaries. John Sobel, Dallas Kephart and Derek Walker are vying for the GOP nomination in the 73rd.
U.S. Reps. Dr. John Joyce, from the 13th Congressional District, and Guy Reschenthaler, in the 14th Congressional District, are unopposed.
No Democrats are running in any of those elections.
Those races provide a clear sign of local GOP dominance, including a shift that has occurred in Cambria County over the past few years, leading to Republicans now holding an edge in registered voters, as opposed to when Democrats once owned a two-to-one advantage.
“The blue-collar workers out there are basically voters who are strong supporters of the Second Amendment, ‘don’t touch my gun,’ who support fracking, natural gas extraction, who are concerned about environmental changes that would limit carbon emissions from fracking,” G. Terry Madonna, senior fellow in residence for political affairs at Millersville University, said during a recent podcast interview with The Tribune-Democrat. “Not just the carbon emissions, but that it would eliminate natural gas production.”
On the statewide level, at least 15 candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate have campaigned in the Cambria/ Somerset region.
The candidates for Senate are Democrats John Fetterman, Malcolm Kenyatta, Alexandria Khalil and Conor Lamb; and Republicans Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, George Bochetto, Sean Gale, David McCormick, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Carla Sands.
The field for governor consists of Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republicans Lou Barletta, Jake Corman, Joe Gale, Charlie Gerow, Melissa Hart, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain, David White and Nche Zama.
Corman and Hart stopped campaigning and endorsed Barletta late last week, but their names still appear on the ballot.
On Saturday, former President Donald Trump, a Republican, endorsed Mastriano, a state senator and leading voice challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election that was won by Joe Biden, a Democrat.
Mastriano was near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump supporters stormed the building in an attempt to prevent the certification of the election results. He was subpoenaed by the U.S. House of Representatives committee that is investigating the Capitol riot.
“There is no one in Pennsylvania who has done more, or fought harder, for Election Integrity than State Senator Doug Mastriano,” Trump wrote.
Trump called Mastriano “a fighter like few others” who “has been with me right from the beginning, and now I have an obligation to be with him.”
The Cambria County Republican Committee balked at the endorsement, instead recommending White or Barletta.
“For the past several months and sleepless nights, we have been studying the candidates, candidate values, the issues, polling, electability in both the May and November elections and other factors,” Jackie Kulback, the committee’s chairwoman, said. “We have met most of the candidates in person. We have taken input from committee members, other county committees, the state committee and voters. We have met numerous times and frequently, especially in the past two weeks.
“We cannot ignore our countless hours of research and be swayed by the last minute endorsement of former President Trump.”
In a fundraising email, Shapiro’s campaign wrote: “But let me tell you who Doug Mastriano is. He literally participated in the January 6th insurrection – walking past police barricades and even paying thousands to bus people to the Capitol.”
Westmont resident Robert Gleason, former chairman of the Republican State Committee of Pennsylvania, backs McSwain.
Former U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus, a Republican whose district included Johnstown, endorsed Barletta, a former congressman. Rothfus tweeted: “I saw first-hand Lou fight for our conservative principles in the House of Reps. As Governor, Lou will continue the fight for a free & prosperous economy, PA energy, the right to life & 2nd Amend.”
The lieutenant governor candidates are Democrats Austin Davis, Brian Sims and Ray Sosa; and Republicans John Brown, Jeff Coleman, Teddy Daniels, Carrie DelRosso, Russell Diamond, Chris Frye, James Jones, Rick Saccone and Clarice Schillinger.
