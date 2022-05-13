JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Back when Michael Cashaw lived in northern Georgia, Atlanta was undergoing a cultural and demographic change as migrants came not just to the city itself, but also to the surrounding communities.
He would like to see the same thing happen in Johnstown.
Cashaw hopes to contribute to that transformational effort as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
The Johnstown resident is running against state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, in the Democratic Party primary for the 72nd Legislative District seat, with the winner to face unopposed Republican candidate Renae Billow in the general election.
Election Day is Tuesday.
“I would like the city to start to think of itself as a metro area, as opposed to the City of Johnstown versus this area versus this area – the whole area look at itself as a metro area and the fact that we’re all in this together,” Cashaw said during a recent interview at The Tribune- Democrat. “I said it before. We’re one or two generations from this whole thing going belly-up, and then where are we?”
When expanding upon his idea of a regional identity, Cashaw said, “We’re a district. … We’ve got to do it together. There is no way around it. We’re going to have to get over the Balkanization, and not just with Westmont and the city, but places like Ehrenfeld, Croyle.”
Cashaw said a way to increase the population and change the culture would be to welcome people who move to the region.
Immigration debate
Earlier this year, it was discovered that Vision Together 2025 was privately developing a plan to bring Afghanistan war refugees to the city with the goals of growing the population and filling open job positions.
Burns spoke in opposition to the process’ privacy.
Cashaw said he believed some of the rhetoric was anti-immigrant. The tone of the discussion led him to enter the race.
“My first motivation for running was I was asked to run,” Cashaw said, “and after hearing what my opponent had stated concerning the immigrants and everything along this line, with my family’s history in Johnstown, I said, ‘Yes.’ That was one of the main things.
“There’s a lot that this city can be. There’s a way in which this city is going. The negative press that was coming from his statements, I was like, ‘No, this is not where this city needs to go. This is not what the city is about.’
“The city has its issues, and this shouldn’t be one of them. This is one of the main reasons why I got in the race.”
Cashaw compared the possibility of bringing war refugees to the city, now from Ukraine, to when his own family arrived in Johnstown.
“One of the things that we can do to help with this is accept immigrants that want to come to the area. … That’s what this city was built on,” Cashaw said.
“That’s how my family got here. Bethlehem Steel sent a train down to southern Georgia.”
He continued: “I don’t care where they come from. If they can legally be in the country, we should invite them here to work. I don’t see why this is an issue. … This is not the first time we’ve done this. This will not be the last time we do it.”
School funding
Cashaw, a freelance photographer, has been involved with the Rotary Club of Johnstown, Johnstown Area Heritage Association, Greater Johnstown Community YMCA and Conemaugh Health System.
He spent time as an appointed member of the Greater Johnstown School District Board of Education.
When asked about ways to improve education, Cashaw talked about the importance of making the city better overall so it becomes more appealing for people looking to relocate.
“The old saying is ‘You don’t buy a house. You buy a school district. You buy a neighborhood,’ ” Cashaw said.
Greater Johnstown School District is one of the original six school districts – along with parents, students, the Pennsylvania NAACP and now a collection of 150 small schools – involved in a lawsuit claiming that the state does not efficiently fund public education.
“We need to fund schools that need it,” Cashaw said. “That’s where it comes in with a redistribution of the way we fund schools now.”
Crime and poverty
Eight homicides have been committed so far this year in Johnstown, a town with approximately 18,400 people where almost 40% of the population lives in poverty.
Cashaw said the homicide issue is something he would need to learn more about from experts.
“When it comes to dealing with homicides, I’m always curious as to what has caused the homicide itself. … One of the things to address homicides, as I understand it, is addressing poverty,” Cashaw said.
“Poverty and homicide kind of go hand-in-hand to some extent. I don’t know to what extent. I don’t know how to stop people from killing people because I see no reason to kill anybody. Maybe that’s my blind spot there. I don’t understand why anybody kills anybody to begin with, unless you’re in a war, or self-defense, something along those lines.”
‘Trying to look forward’Cashaw pleaded guilty to child cruelty, a felony, stemming from a 2002 incident in which he hit his 4-year-old daughter with a belt.
He brought the information to light himself, alleging his campaign was told the crime would be made publicly known if he did not drop out of the race.
At that time, last month, Cashaw said he was ordered to undergo counseling as part of his first-offender sentence.
Research of DeKalb County, Georgia’s online court documents showed Cashaw was sentenced to probation and jail, being booked on April 14, 2003, and released on April 20, 2003, according to records at ody.dekalbcountyga.gov/app/JailSearch/#/search.
Cashaw was asked twice during his interview if he served jail time. He declined to answer.
“I’m not going to bring that up again,” Cashaw said. “I’m seriously tired of dealing with this.
“It was a horrible time in my family’s life, and I don’t see any point in belaboring it. (The Tribune-Democrat) wrote an article on it. If anybody wants to go read the article, they’re welcome to go read the article. ... It’s once again looking backward, where I’m trying to look forward.”
His sentence was completed in February 2011 when a statement was issued that the “discharge filed completely exonerates defendant of any criminal purpose” and that “the defendant shall not be considered to have a criminal conviction.”
Asked if he would like to comment further, Cashaw’s campaign responded with a statement in which Cashaw said Burns is “blatantly scared” and that he is “not in the least bit surprised that his team has made the effort to dig 20 years into my past related to charges, by which I have been exonerated.”
“His only arsenal is to bring up my past instead of focus on the present,” Cashaw said.
“This demonstrates that he is desperate and has succumbed to good old-fashioned fear-mongering. An unfortunate reality of our area is that without meeting me, some voters can be manipulated into believing I am some sort of monster. The truth is that I was honorably discharged from military service of the U.S. Army, I am an entrepreneur, and I am a family man.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.