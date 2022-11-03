JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dealing with issues that affect senior citizens is part of Renae Billow’s daily work.
And, if elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Billow, the Republican nominee for the 72nd Legislative District seat, said assisting the area’s aging population would be one of her top priorities.
“I see a lot of things that could be reformed to help our seniors,” said Billow, a marketing specialist for Community LIFE, a program designed to meet the health care needs of seniors. “I would like to be able to introduce different legislation that needs to be done in order to help them.”
Billow further expanded her thoughts about assisting seniors, including wanting to serve on the Aging & Older Adult Services Committee, during a recent interview at The Tribune-Democrat.
“Coming from my background, working with senior citizens, I would want to look and see what I could do about moving something forward to cut the red tape, so that they don’t have to wait for services in regards to their health care,” Billow said. “These seniors have waited long enough. If they’re in declining health, they need the help now. They shouldn’t have to wait months to get into special programs to help them. That’s what I do. I work with seniors. I listen to their needs. I help find solutions.
“And that would be the same thing I would do working in Harrisburg – listening to everyone’s needs, working together and finding solutions.”
Billow, who is running against seven-term incumbent state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, has never held elected office, but said she is “willing to learn whatever I need to do in order to move forward.”
“I think, in general, there’s a lot of policy that I would need to, as a freshman, learn and acknowledge and figure out what I need to know,” Billow said. “I specifically work with senior citizens every day with my day job, in health care specifically, so I am more knowledgeable on senior citizens and health care industry. I saw the detriment that the pandemic had on our senior citizens, especially with the way the closures were and them being in the nursing homes and not able to see their loved ones and the detriment that it had on them in a social aspect as well.”
COVID-19 'overreach'
Billow said she became motivated to seek elected office in response to how the state handled the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
She believed the mandated measures designed to reduce the spread of the virus went too far.
“I really didn’t agree with a lot of the government overreach and how things were handled,” said Billow, who lost her job during the early days of the pandemic. “I know that it was a tricky situation, and we were all in uncertain times and kind of wondering what’s happening out there.”
Billow was asked what her approach to the pandemic would have been.
“I would have allowed these businesses to be able to have their own plan in place as to how they wanted to handle the pandemic, whether they shut down completely, whether they forced masking or not,” Billow said. “Whatever the case may be, I think that it should have been up to the local businesses.”
She thinks “some of them may have initially” chosen to take steps to remediate the spread. “I think we did the right thing with shutting down for two weeks, with the initial plan,” Billow said. “I just think it went too far. I think, after that, it should have been up to each business to determine what they needed to do.”
Crime, drugs, blight
Johnstown was brought into the 72nd as part of the most recent redistricting following the 2020 U.S. Census.
The city has been dealing with many serious problems for years – poverty, a transient population, blight, crime and drugs.
“Personally, I see these issues every day,” Billow said. “I live in the City of Johnstown. I live in a particular neighborhood that does have some blight, along with that it does have some crime and drugs in my neighborhood. I see these things firsthand. And I feel that me experiencing these things daily, I can help to have a better understanding when I’m in Harrisburg to fix the issues that we need.”
The population has also dropped from approximately 67,000 in 1920 to 18,411 in 2020.
Earlier this year, Vision Together 2025, a nonprofit organization, was working on a private plan to possibly bring Afghanistan war refugees to the region, as a way to fill job vacancies and reverse the nonstop population loss. The plan eventually became publicly known. No refugees were brought to the city.
Burns has put out advertisements attempting to link Billow to being in favor of refugee relocation, since she is supported by some Vision leaders who were designing the plan.
“For my opponent to say I said these things is just showing another outright lie,” Billow said. “I fully support legal immigration. I’m not sure that our town is set up for what he is trying to portray that I’m trying to do. I feel that there should have been more transparency with the plan, but I look to work with everyone, no matter what their political affiliation is, to be able to work as a community to move us together forward.”
Abortion, child abuse
Pennsylvania's legislature will be involved in the process of designing the commonwealth's abortion laws now that Roe v. Wade, the ruling that provided a federal right to the procedure, was overturned this year.
Billow describes herself as “pro-life,” but is open to the possibility of the procedure being accessible in cases such as rape and incest or if the mother’s life is at risk.
“I do feel that there needs to be some exceptions,” she said. “There are exceptions to every rule.”
In another social issue, Billow said she would support creating a retroactive window in which victims of alleged child sexual abuse could file civil claims against their abuser, even if the statute of limitations has expired.
“I feel we should be able to do that,” Billow said. “Everyone is different. There might be some children who are afraid to speak out when it happens. They’re going to bury those feelings. It may not come back up to the forefront until they’re older.”
Election integrity
The voting process has been at the forefront of Pennsylvania politics since then-Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, carried the state on way to defeating incumbent President Donald Trump, a Republican, in 2020. That was the first year no-excuse mail-in voting was available to all registered Pennsylvanians.
“I feel like I’m old school where I’m used to just going to the voting poll to vote,” Billow said. “Back in my day, we had absentee only for military or the homebound or if they were going to be away. On the flip side, I know that the mail-in ballots do allow more to be able to have the ability to vote. Maybe they’re not homebound, but they just don’t have a ride to the polls. They deserve to be able to have their vote heard, too.”
Billow would not answer “yes” or “no” when asked if a “free and fair” presidential election occurred in Pennsylvania in 2020.
“So there were some discrepancies going on with that, but I feel that Joe Biden is our president,” Billow said. “The court system worked the way it needed to. They went through all of the evidence and it worked the way it needed to.”
