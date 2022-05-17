JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The race for the 72nd Legislative District seat in the state House of Representatives will now come down to state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, and Republican challenger Renae Billow.
Burns, a seven-term member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, won a Democratic Party primary against Michael Cashaw, a Johnstown resident, on Tuesday.
Burns got 4,765 votes, compared to 1,896 for Cashaw, according to unofficial results posted by the Cambria County Election Office.
“We had a plan to execute and we followed through with that,” said Burns when asked about his campaign.
He continued: “I think it’s the work I do in the community, the people that work in my office, the work I do as a representative in my official capacity.”
Burns believed some of the more politically powerful people in the region were lined up against him, particularly after he spoke out against how nonprofit Vision Together 2025 handled its proposed plan to bring Afghanistan war refugees to Cambria County.
“I think this election just showed that the money and influence that Vision 2025 has cannot buy elections in our area,” Burns said. “The people are who elect the elected representatives.”
He is one of the longest-serving active members of the House, ranking 37th out of 203 members.
“Our area has benefitted greatly from seniority through the past, especially from Congressman (John) Murtha,” Burns said. “I’m on the state level, and I’m gaining that seniority that I can also deliver a lot for our area, given the time I’ve spent in the legislature, the seniority and the experience I’ve gained. I’m going to be able to continue to deliver for our region.”
Cashaw congratulated Burns and thanked his “supporters on this amazing journey of this grassroots insurgent campaign on a shoestring budget” in a written statement.
Throughout the years, Cashaw has been active with the Rotary Club of Johnstown, Johnstown Area Heritage Association, Greater Johnstown Community YMCA and Conemaugh Health System.
“I intend to remain active in the community making positive change,” Cashaw said. “You don’t have to hold public office to give back and make a difference in our region. The dream of unity in our community has not died with my loss tonight.”
Billow did not have a primary opponent. She unofficially received 6,829 votes.
“It’s been nice being unopposed in this primary, especially since there was a shortened timeframe for the petitions and a shortened timeframe when they were trying to finalize the redistricting,” Billow said.
“My campaign is only just beginning, and it gives me a lot more time to reach out to the folks in my district, as we approach the general in November.”
Billow said she “will be gearing up for a lot of door-knocking, meeting with folks at different community events, having my own meet-and-greet events, any possible way to reach the local community, to be able to speak with them, introduce myself, get to know them more and what their issues are and how I can help them.”
