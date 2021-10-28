JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Joseph Taranto has previously served an appointed term on Johnstown City Council.
He is now looking to return to the board, running in this year’s general election as a Republican.
Taranto’s background includes being a small business owner, adjunct professor and sports official. He has served on the Johnstown Shade Tree Commission, the Johnstown Planning Commission and the Johnstown Housing Authority board, along with being involved with several nonprofit organizations, including the Moxham Citizens Action Committee and Boy Scouts of America.
On Aug. 31, Taranto was emailed an invitation to participate in an editorial board interview with The Tribune-Democrat between the dates of Sept. 6 and Sept. 22 or Oct. 5 to Oct. 16. He replied: “Sure. Do you have a list of questions or topics you will be asking that you can send me?” That is a common request made by candidates. He was informed The Tribune-Democrat does not send questions in advance. Multiple email and text invitations were sent afterward, but Taranto did not respond, so no editorial board meeting took place.
Here are replies Taranto gave to a candidate questionnaire before the primary:
• What are the most important issues facing the city?
“There are many issues that plague the city. The loss of population, blight, jobs, drugs, crime – the list goes on but these are just symptoms. There is really only one issue that is destroying the city and that is leadership. Our city lacks strong leadership. It lacks strong men and women who are willing to stand in the front and do what is right, not what is convenient, easy, benefits them or what focus groups think will garner them the most votes so they can get elected and enact the wishes of those in the backrooms.”
• What will your main goals be if elected?
“My main goal, if elected, will be to drastically change the direction of the city. Take a look around – do you like what you see? If you have had enough of their vision, then let your elected officials know by voting them out. I’m not offering to be a mediator or to quietly fill a seat. But if you ask for an alternative, I’ll give you one.”
• What qualifies you to be a member of Johnstown City Council?
“This is an interesting question because there really are no qualifications to be on Johnstown’s City Council. But let’s take a look at what the qualifications of past council persons are: garbage cleanups, flower plantings, padding non-profits, spending government money on friends and family, sweetheart deals on the backs of the taxpayer. So, if one looks at what the past qualifications have been to be on City Council, I don’t have any. But I personally don’t think that’s a bad thing.”
