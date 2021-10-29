JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – John DeBartola is one of the most outspoken and prominent critics of how Johnstown’s government operates.
At meetings and online, he often expresses the opinion that Johnstown City Council, Greater Johnstown School District Board of Education, the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and the Johnstown Housing Authority are “corrupt” and ineffective groups doing the bidding of the Greater Johnstown Regional Partnership, which uses the Greater Johnstown Regional PAC as a funding vehicle to support candidates.
Information he provided to the State Ethics Commission led to an investigation that determined the school board made decisions at the Union Social Club during meetings that were improperly closed to the public.
The whole system is, to him, a good-old-boys’ network working to serve a few connected individuals while neglecting the needs of residents.
He has unsuccessfully sought elected office – City Council, mayor, school board – multiple times.
This year, DeBartola, a social worker and activist in the local LGBTQ community, is again running for mayor of Johnstown, as a Republican.
“To go along just to go along isn’t always the way things get solved,” DeBartola said during a recent candidates forum in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood. “Sometimes you have to have hard conversations. You have to have them and you have to find solutions together or nothing changes.”
DeBartola often speaks in opposition to nonelected officials at agencies such as the JHA and the JRA who make major decisions that impact the city. He also objects to the influence of Vision Together 2025, an organization founded by local business and nonprofit leaders to promote the region.
“I feel like there’s too much duplication of services – JARI (Johnstown Area Regional Industries), JRA, etc. all vying for the same things,” DeBartola said. “I also don’t agree with Vision 2025 for one reason. It’s run by people who don’t even live in the city. I don’t necessarily disagree with their vision. But it should be run by city residents, all of us.”
DeBartola wants to see a decrease in the amount of federally funded Section 8 housing operated through the JHA, which recently held an event designed to provide landlords with information and bring them into the program. He believes the voucher system plays a role in creating a transient population within Johnstown.
“The JHA is incentivizing property owners to put their units into Section 8,” DeBartola said. “And if they do, they’ll give them a thousand (dollars). This is ludicrous. … If elected mayor, I will only appoint people to the JHA board who share my vision and concern and stop the influx of Section 8 housing. Also, if elected, on day one, I’ll request a meeting with our federal officials and ask them to look into this and address the housing situation as well.”
He added: “It will continue to be extremely difficult to attract people from outside of the area to move into the city so long as we keep expanding Section 8 housing. We need to stop the bleeding.”
When presenting some of his other goals during the forum, DeBartola said, “Reaching out to businesses, promoting our area, letting them know we are working hard to make our city safe are ways to entice them.”
On Aug. 31, DeBartola received an email invitation to meet with The Tribune-Democrat editorial board to discuss his candidacy and the issues some time between the dates of Sept. 6 to Sept. 22 and Oct. 5 to Oct. 16. Multiple text and email follow-ups were sent. DeBartola did not respond. But he did speak at the Roxbury forum.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
