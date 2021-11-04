JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The initial results of Tuesday’s election indicated that Missy Spaugy had finished last in a five-person race for four Greater Johnstown School Board seats, but the counting of all mail-in and absentee ballots showed that she edged out incumbent Leland Wood for a spot on the board.
“It has been incredible and quite a ride for all of us,” Spaugy said Wednesday.
Unofficial results on Tuesday night had shown Wood collecting the second-most votes to retain his seat.
According to the Cambria County Elections website, after the counting of mail-in and absentee ballots, incumbent Edwin Mikesic still had the most votes with 22% (2,532); incumbent Tony Belskey moved to second, with 20% (2,296); challenger Michael Allen collected 19.6% (2,256); and Spaugy claimed 19.1% (2,199), beating Wood by 45 votes.
An early count with all 25 precincts reporting showed Spaugy more than 300 votes behind Wood and about 100 votes behind Allen, who was then in fourth place.
When all votes were tallied, Spaugy picked up about 700 more votes from mail-in and absentee ballots. The other candidates also gained nearly as many more votes, with the exception of Wood, who collected another 324.
The results appear to show that 2,960 additional votes were counted after the 25 precincts reported in.
“It was a roller-coaster ride,” Spaugy said.
For Wood, the news was surprising and disappointing, but he commended his opponent. He thinks Spaugy will serve the district well.
“She worked hard,” he said. “She wanted to win and she did the work to do it.”
Wood mentioned recent changes to campaigning, elections and how mail-in and absentee ballots hold much more weight than they used to.
“That’s the way things are,” he said.
Ray Wrabley, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown professor of political science, shared a similar opinion.
“It’s just kind of the new reality we’ve got,” he said. “It’s easier to vote without having to show up at the polling place. Now, we just have to figure out how to make that make sense to the citizens.”
Wrabley noted the 2019 change to allow Pennsylvanians can vote with no-excuse absentee ballots, pointing out that alternative voting methods played a large role in the 2020 general election.
He said in-person voting used to carry a finality, and that’s not the case anymore. It takes time to count all the other ballots.
Still, he was surprised to learn of the change in the Greater Johnstown School Board race and wondered how these changes would affect future elections.
Spaugy said her goals as a school director are to focus on communication and supply transparency about board actions. She is excited to provide a parent’s voice and make the best decisions possible after getting all the information, she said.
Spaugy also expressed her appreciation for everyone who supported her throughout the campaign, especially the Greater Johnstown Education Association, and those who voted for her.
“I’m so thankful to everybody and all the support I’ve had through the entire process,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.