JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The candidates for school board in the Greater Johnstown and Forest Hills school districts say they are ready for Tuesday’s general election.
“I know this is an uphill climb, but it’s worth it,” Greater Johnstown candidate Missy Spaugy said. “I am giving it my all and hoping for a win. I was not expected to make it through the primary, so I am still humbled and I hope that even more come out to vote for me.”
Spaugy is a newcomer to the process, but has spent years volunteering in the district and has two children who go to school there.
She is joined on the ballot for four at-large Greater Johnstown seats by incumbents Edwin Mikesic, Tony Belskey and Leland Wood and fellow newcomer Michael Allen.
“I want to be on the board and be able to vote for what is right,” Spaugy said.
Spaugy added that, if elected, she would be open-minded and voice her concerns, stand up for the big issues and take care with others while acknowledging the students and staff for their work.
One of her opponents, Wood, said the May primary was “the first election I’ve ever won.”
Wood is a retired University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown professor of journalism. He was appointed twice to complete vacant terms on the Greater Johnstown board.
Wood said he’s run before, but never made it out of the primaries. This year, he cross-filed and took 13.2% of the Republican ticket – the second most – for one of the openings.
Moving forward, Wood is looking for a way to handle the physical altercations that are prevalent in the district this year.
“We have a nut to crack with this violence,” he said.
Wood is confident the board will be able to identify a solution and commended the group in place.
Forest Hills
In Forest Hills School District, newcomer Daryl Bodenschatz cross-filed in May and took 54.6% of the votes on the Democratic ticket and 58.5% on the Republican ballot, securing a seat on the board.
“The people I’ve talked to, they’re anxious to get me in there,” Bodenschatz said.
Throughout the past five months, the candidate has been attending the Forest Hills board meetings to stay educated on what’s going on.
Bodenschatz noted the mask mandate required for schools by the Pennsylvania Department of Health has been a hot-button issue.
He said it’s been an interesting experience to see the members explain the legalities they have to navigate because of the order.
Bodenschatz is joined in the election by incumbents Galen George, Deborah Petrunak and Keith Rager – all of whom secured new terms in May.
George, the board president, pointed to several recent accomplishments – refinancing three bonds; a commitment “to developing the whole student while implementing new and innovative instructional methodologies”; expansion of extracurricular activities; and no increase in local taxes.
“I am excited for the future of our students and community,” he said.
