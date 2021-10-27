JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown City Councilwoman Marie Mock believes Johnstown has turned a corner.
The city’s budget has finished in the black for five consecutive years. All three municipal pensions – police, fire and non-uniformed – have been funded at over 90%. More than 300 blighted properties have been razed. Upgrades have been made at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. City Council meetings no longer feature the often-ridiculed, combative and circus-like atmosphere that was common a few years ago.
Mock, a West End Improvement Group member and assistant vice president with AmeriServ Trust & Financial Services, is also encouraged by what she described as a sense of community-wide collaboration that, in her opinion, did not exist in the past. She personally worked to raise funds to get a new hockey rink at Roxbury Park.
Those are some of the reasons Mock, the deputy mayor, listed when explaining why she is seeking a fourth term on City Council.
“What motivated me was to continue on with the progress that we’ve been making,” said Mock, a Democrat. “The past couple years, we’ve been doing things leaps and bounds ahead of whatever we’ve been doing in the past, and I wanted to be part of the continuing of the successes, the turnaround, the positive things that are happening in the city.”
She described the change over the past decade as “phenomenal.”
However, those steps have not stopped the relentless population decline – with Johnstown losing 12.2% of its population in the past decade, dropping to 18,411 in the 2020 Census – or the steady increase in the poverty rate, which is inching toward 40%.
When asked why those trends have continued, Mock said, “That, I don’t know. It’s the image thing, again. It’s the image of people don’t want to live in town. One of the problems – and I’ll say this, and you feel free to use it if you want – is the Realtors – they take people (who are looking for homes) out of the town.”
She added: “It took so long for our image to be bad, from I guess when the mills closed – and you’re talking 30 years or whatever. Your image isn’t going to change a hundred percent in a couple years, but we’re on the way.”
The presence of public housing units and approximately 900 low-income federal Section 8 housing vouchers significantly adds to the city’s poverty level, she said.
“The Section 8 program is far better than a non-Section 8 landlord,” Mock said. “They inspect their properties. They get a handle on it. They make sure that they’re conforming to the law. If they’re having problems, they could lose their status in Section 8.”
Johnstown has also been in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for financially distressed municipalities since 1992.
“It’s been horrendous being in it for all these years,” Mock said. “We’ve got to get going. I think we took advantage of whatever ability we could use that Act 47 language. We’ve sort of run to the end of the rope on that. We’ve got to get moving on that.”
Hundreds of blighted properties still dot the community, with the city struggling to enforce codes laws.
“It is a nightmare, the codes,” Mock said. “That is the worst thing that’s happening with the city right now is codes, and we’ve got to get that under control.”
