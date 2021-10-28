JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – James Stanton Jr. has been emphasizing both what he is – a dialysis technician, Navy veteran and active member of his community – and one thing he is not – a politician – during his first-ever campaign for a seat on Johnstown City Council.
“I’ve lived in the city of Johnstown all my life,” Stanton said when he recently sat down for an interview at The Tribune-Democrat. “I grew up in Prospect. I lived there for 17 years. I’ve been a Roxbury resident for the last 30 years, and I see the city is in despair. I see the blighted houses. It’s unbelievable, the state of the city right now, so I just thought I’d throw my hat in. I’m a normal person. I’m not a politician. I just thought, you know, give it a shot.”
The Republican said he would bring his job skills to council.
“If I didn’t know anything, I would research it,” Stanton said. “I would ask questions, and I would research it until I found an answer. Sometimes I might not have the answer. This is all new to me.”
He has been a critic of the current council, but thinks he will be able to work with the members if he is elected.
“I’m easy to get along with,” Stanton said. “I’m very approachable. I get along with most people. I get along with all people, basically. I talk to people in the store. I’m very outgoing, so I don’t think I’ll have a problem getting along, talking to any of them. I know most council members. I’ve talked to them many times about different things.”
But Stanton added that he won’t be “bullied” by anybody “to just go along to go along.”
Stanton wants to see an increased emphasis on eliminating blight in a city where the population has dropped from 67,327 residents in 1920 to 18,411 in 2020, a decline that has left behind hundreds of unneeded, neglected houses.
“My main goals if elected would be, No. 1 is blight,” Stanton said. “Maybe we could fast-track some blight removal. I know they’ve been doing a lot more blight removal.”
The blight, according to Stanton, makes it hard to keep people in the city and to attract new residents.
“Part of it is the image of the city, I think, because if you drive around, you see garbage and blighted houses,” Stanton said. “It looks like a war zone. I mean, some of the neighborhoods absolutely look like a war zone, and it’s actually not one neighborhood. It’s practically all neighborhoods.”
Stanton would also like to see a reduction in the amount of federally funded Section 8 housing in the city – where there are approximately 950 vouchers, with about 650 currently in use, according to the Johnstown Housing Authority.
“I see this every day because I work in health care,” Stanton said. “In the area that I work in, there are people who are moving here without a house. They’re moving here for a Section 8 voucher. … There’s too much Section 8 in this area, I think.
“I think it’s part of the crime, part of the drugs, part of everything. It’s just a revolving door. Then they move back to wherever they came from. I’m not going to say what area. It’s just unfortunate. I don’t know what the answer is. Stop the vouchers. There has to be a ceiling for that when it stops.”
