JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Laura Huchel was born in Johnstown, then lived elsewhere for much of her life before eventually finding her way back to her hometown.
While attending Princeton University and later spending time in New York City, Huchel would still frequently visit Johnstown and Reading, where she grew up.
“I would say, ‘These are my people. This is where I belong,’ ” Huchel said during a recent interview to discuss her candidacy for Johnstown City Council. “I think the character of the people here is really what drew me back more than anything.”
She hopes other millennials with past ties to the community will do the same as the city attempts to bring in new people and new ideas to help it grow and transform.
“In order to get people to move and stay here, we need to have hope for them, and we need to have jobs for them,” said Huchel, who works remotely for an insurance company.
She is active with Vision Together 2025, Johnstown Planning Commission, Gallery on Gazebo and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. Now, Huchel is looking to become even more involved in her community, running for a seat on Johnstown City Council in this year’s general election as a Democrat.
“My inspiration to run for council really came from having attended council meetings, seeing the dangers that bad government poses and seeing the positive elements of good government,” Huchel said. “It looked initially like there were going to be some vacancies that had me concerned. As someone who is very involved in the community, I had a huge desire to contribute, as I could, to the community further.”
Huchel continued: “I am running by myself because I think I offer something different than what’s out there. I often say I’ll be one voice among seven. I won’t be able to change the tide. But I can promise you that there will be different conversations.”
One of her top priorities would be to get a “good, stable city manager” after nine people have held the city’s top administrative job on a full-time or acting basis since 2014.
“I think that’s done by having a real job description, having performance evaluations for our city manager, making sure that they know what’s expected, they know what their role is and they feel comfortable in it,” Huchel said. “I think that will grant some job security, even if the contract is two years or less.”
Huchel said gaps need to be bridged in a city where almost 40% of the population lives in poverty, while an effort is under way to make the region into a place for younger people, with amenities such as outdoor recreation and a downtown that features housing, bars and restaurants.
“It’s a delicate question,” Huchel said. “And it’s one that’s personal to me because my grandparents – small house, Lower Yoder Township. My grandfather walked in the woods every weekend hunting for food to feed his family. So that’s a real thing. Union welder was his background. So there is a huge gulf.
“One thing that’s certainly true is that all ships rise together, so if we get people spending money at Balance (a restaurant in downtown), they’ll be spending other places, making more opportunities for industries for folks who are struggling, to lift up out of poverty. But certainly we need to provide more services for folks who either are from here or new here and are struggling.”
