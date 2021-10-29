JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mayor Frank Janakovic wants to “rebrand” Johnstown.
For decades, the city has been known as a dying steel mill town with constant population loss, blight, drug issues, aging infrastructure, poverty and political infighting.
Janakovic, the two-term incumbent in this year’s mayoral race, hopes that image will transform into thee image of a place with abundant outdoor recreation, a vibrant downtown, cooperation between the public and private sectors, and plenty of activities for residents and visitors to enjoy.
“I think we need to continue to promote the city of Johnstown,” Janakovic, a Democrat, said when he recently met for an interview at The Tribune-Democrat. “I think the city has done a poor job of that over time.”
Janakovic is the founder of Alternative Community Resource Program, which works to help meet the emotional, mental, social and health care needs of children, according to its website.
He is involved in numerous organizations, including Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, the Cambria Regional Chamber and the Johnstown Area Regional Industries Growth Fund Board. He is a supporter of Vision Together 2025, an organization that was put together to transform the Johnstown region.
When asked about his goals if reelected, Janakovic said, “Basically, to continue the path that we’ve been following, moving forward, and that has been a combination of not just the city, but working with multiple groups, organizations out there.
“We’ve accomplished a lot more by being shovel-ready, having studies done, but most importantly not competing, but working with groups like Vision Together 2025, the chamber, the other organizations that are out there, along with having a very strong City Council to work with over the last few years.”
With Janakovic as mayor, the city’s budget has finished in the black for five years in a row.
The city has worked with the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies on a demolition program to reduce blight on prominent corridors and in neighborhoods.
Johnstown also sold its sewer collection system for $24 million, which provided the opportunity to use the money to shore up its three pension funds – fire, police and non-uniformed – at more than 90% each. Janakovic hopes that step will help the city strengthen its financial condition in preparation for exiting Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities by a deadline of April 28, 2023.
“We’ve worked hard with trying to restore the city,” Janakovic said. “I had to sit on a council prior to this that had to cut police, and fire, and public works, and those sorts of things. We did a lot of planning to get where we’re at with Act 47. The biggest planning was the sewage, and I think that’s an important piece.”
But none of those steps, so far, have led to a transformation of the city. The population free fall continued, dropping 12.2% in the past decade to 18,411 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census – the lowest head count since the 1880 Census. The poverty rate is between 35% and 40%.
Janakovic thinks a rebranding could help stop those trends.
“We’re trying to still appreciate the ethnicity here and the history, but it’s time to move forward,” Janakovic said. “We have a chance right now to rebrand Johnstown how we want to, whether it’s 20,000 people, or 18,000 people or 15 (thousand) or 25 (thousand). We’re never going to be 60 (thousand) again. But it’s what we do to make it with what we have right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.