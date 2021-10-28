JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Charlene Stanton spent one term on Johnstown City Council, during which she repeatedly raised issues – such as blight, codes enforcement, the impact of the sewer project on poorer residents, the influence of outside parties on government, and the need to properly follow the Home Rule Charter and ordinances – that she believed other members ignored.
The results included a divided council, argumentative meetings and several legal actions that cost the city thousands of dollars in fees.
“When I brought up those concerns, they’re just dismissed, like my concerns that I’m bringing forward don’t matter,” Stanton said during a recent interview at The Tribune-Democrat. “And they didn’t care, and they didn’t want to hear about it.”
She added: “There is validity in what I’m saying. I’m not going to talk just to talk. These are important issues that should be addressed.”
Stanton said some council members had animosity toward her even before she was elected, which negatively influenced how some individuals in the local area perceived her.
“I think people are under the misconception, ‘Boy, Stanton’s a horrible person. Look what she did,’ ” Stanton said.
Matters have not improved in the city, in her opinion, so she is running again this year for a seat on City Council as a Republican.
“In the past two years, I see the city just getting worse and worse,” said Stanton, a nurse at Conemaugh Cancer Center. “I see lack of accountability here with City Council. I see different things that are just so wrong. I see the voices of the people are not being heard. They have complaints, but council is not listening to them, so I’m running again to be a voice for the people and also to call for that accountability and make some positive changes in the city.”
Stanton raised concerns about sections of the flood channel system that are in disrepair, specifically along Cherry Run in the 8th Ward, which she told council about before a section recently collapsed.
“The city has an obligation to provide for the health, safety and welfare of the people,” Stanton said. “If you’re not fixing the flood channels, well, you’re setting the city up and it’s people. If there is a flood, there’s going to be damages, whether it’s loss of property, loss of life, whatever goes along with that. You have to think ahead.”
Stanton has long called for strengthening code enforcement with the objective of addressing blight and neglected properties.
“You’ve got this ordinance, which is basically worthless,” Stanton said. “You might as well throw it in the garbage can because there’s no bite to the city ordinance. You have it on the books. Go out and enforce it. And until the city starts doing that, you’re going to have more blight, you’re going to have more vacant properties.”
Stanton emphasized “enough is enough” on code violations.
“People’s lives are at stake,” Stanton said.
Regarding removing blight, Stanton calls for an approach that is “citywide” and “fair” in each neighborhood. She also wants the city to hold landlords more accountable.
“You have a landlord – and I’ll say a ‘slum landlord’ – that’s just, ‘Gimme that $600 a month. I’m going to pocket it. I’m not doing anything to the house. I own it, but I don’t care if it falls apart or what, as long as I’m getting my money,’ ” Stanton said. “And then when it eventually gets too bad, you have the people moving out, and then there you go, another vacant property.”
