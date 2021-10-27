JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown City Councilman Ricky Britt wants to remain part of what he considers to be a successful team.
As a first-term councilman, he has helped produce budgets that finished in the black, fund the three municipal pensions at over 90% and invest more than $4 million in a capital improvement program.
Britt, a Democrat, is now looking to continue the work as he seeks reelection in the general.
“I’m running again because our team that we have put together here – we’ve got (good) people put together here – I think that we’re doing a great job,” Britt said during a recent interview at The Tribune-Democrat office. “We’ve come a long way. There’s a lot of stuff that we still have to do to finish what we’ve started. As far as our budget and stuff and our debt, we’ve accomplished a whole lot, and we’ve done it professionally in the last 3 1/2 years that I’ve been on council.”
He feels council acts in a “professional” manner and shows “excellent” leadership.
Johnstown recently sold its sewer system for $24 million, with most of the money going toward funding the pensions.
“The pension thing was the major thing,” Britt said. “We accomplished taking care of that. Thank God for those people. Their lives depend on their pension.”
There still are numerous challenges, including steady population loss, blight, rising poverty and a struggling economy that resulted in Johnstown being named the seventh-poorest city in the United States by 24/7 Wall St.
“We’re not out of trouble, but we’re not in as much trouble as we were,” Britt said.
Crime and drug problems remain prevalent in the city.
“As far as the crime goes, I really can’t say what to do about the crime,” Britt said. “It’s the drug epidemic that’s really, I think, the cause of most of the crime. It can’t be for lack of work because these people, the companies are begging for workers. They’re literally begging people to work.
“In my personal opinion, I find that the (COVID-19) stimulus check was a blessing in one way, and it also became a hindrance in the long run because these people are getting so much money, so much extra food stamps and stuff, that they didn’t have to work. I don’t say that to be bad on their part. I just say it because I just think it was one of the factors of what’s going on today.”
He thinks the time has come for people to “roll their sleeves up and get back down into the work force.”
Britt, a former special deputy sheriff in Cambria County, is a deacon with the Redeemed Men of God.
In 2020, he helped lead the effort to paint the words “End Racism Now” on Main Street when the George Floyd killing led to protests and displays across the nation. Britt said some local individuals responded negatively to the message, while he also alluded to the state of race relations in the nation during former President Donald Trump’s term.
“People were in the closet for so long,” Britt said. “They wanted to say all these things. Then came along this guy that gave them that platform to say what they wanted to say. It’s not bad to vote for who you want to vote for. Vote for who you want to. That’s your right. But, my God, sometimes you think that the guy that you like is not always the right guy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.