When asked how the Cambria County Democratic Party can rejuvenate itself in the aftermath of Tuesday's lopsided local election losses, 87-year-old chairwoman Helen Whiteford was succinct and blunt in her assessment about the need for change, including with her position.
“We're old,” Whiteford said. “I realize we need to get some young blood. … New blood, starting with me.”
Whiteford has held the chairmanship twice since 2017, following the resignations of Frank Fantauzzo and Joseph Antal, both retirees.
“I served my time,” Whiteford said. “I inherited it again, one more time. The last time. But I'll see it through.”
Only a little bit more than half of the party's committee positions are filled, Whiteford said.
“There was a time – way back when – when they fought for them,” Whiteford said. “A lot of people ran for them. We used to have fights. They're not interested any more. Well, first of all, there's no money in it, OK. They're work.”
Nan McNinney, a Jackson Township resident who is considering joining the committee, thinks the local and national Democratic Party can be presented in a way that appeals to younger voters.
“I think that the Democrats really could capitalize on the idea that the Democratic Party is a younger party,” McNinney said. “It's kind of cooler and hipper. It's more diverse. I think it speaks more to younger people in general – just plain old – because of the diversity of the party.”
'What we stand for'
Part of the challenge is getting younger Democrats involved in the party structure when, in many cases, they are more progressive on issues – such as climate change, health care, the role of government, law enforcement and abortion – than old-school moderate members are.
Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic Jr., a longtime party leader, described the “vast majority” of local Democrats as “gun-toting, God-fearing, family-raising people.”
He thinks the party can appeal to younger voters by emphasizing support for working-class issues, including job creation.
“We have to get our message to them of what we stand for,” Cernic said. “That's what I see as the biggest problem.”
Katie Kinka, a 32-year-old resident of downtown Johnstown, said younger Democrats are being asked to compromise too much with the party, even on a national level.
“Younger folks are obviously and clearly leaning more toward progressive causes,” Kinka said. “It feels like the establishment Democrats have not opened their arms to those causes. It feels like there are still barriers to entry – unless you are a hard-centrist, established Democrat.”
Kinka said she barely identifies herself as a Democrat and only registered with the party – after being an independent when living in another state – so she could vote in Pennsylvania primaries.
“I'll admit my conversations with local members of the Democratic Party have been few and far between, because I've seen on a cursory level what their platform is and what their stances are,” Kinka said. “And it's just really hard as someone who is so progressive to want to get involved with a group of folks who are so unwilling to budge.”
'Wakeup call' at polls
The Cambria County Democratic Party is a shell of its former self from back in the heyday under the leadership of U.S. Rep. John Murtha, the longest-serving congressman in Pennsylvania history.
Murtha, a lion of local, state and national Democratic politics, died in February 2010, leaving behind a void that has never been filled.
Cernic called the effect of his loss “disastrous.”
“We took that hit,” Cernic said.
Gone are the days when a “D” next to a candidate's name all but guaranteed a victory in Cambria County.
The decline was evident in the 2020 elections.
Republican candidates Donald Trump (president), Heather Heidelbaugh (state attorney general), Timothy DeFoor (state auditor general) and Stacy Garrity (state treasurer) all received more than 60% of the countywide vote. John Joyce, R-Blair County, 13th Congressional District, and U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre County, 15th Congressional District, earned approximately 60% and 72% of Cambria's votes in their respective races. State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. unofficially came close to 70% in the county on way to retaining his 35th Senatorial District seat.
Democrats did not even field candidates in two of the county's three Pennsylvania House of Representatives races, including the 71st District, home of Johnstown – once one of the most important small-town Democratic strongholds in western Pennsylvania.
Across Cambria, Bedford and Somerset, Republican state Reps. Matthew Dowling (51st District), Mike Reese (59th District), Carl Metzgar (69th District), Jim Rigby (71st District), Thomas Sankey (73rd District) and Jesse Topper (78th District) were all unopposed.
Bedford and Somerset, unlike Cambria, have been Republican territory for a long time.
Shortly before the election, the Republican Party took the edge in Cambria County registered voters for the first time in decades – 40,752 to 38,169 over the Democrats on Election Day. In comparison, there were 57,060 Democrats and 28,818 Republicans for the November 2000 general election.
“This was a wakeup call, but we also realize it's the Trump movement,” Whiteford said.
Left or middle?
State Rep. Frank Burns, from East Taylor Township, was the lone bright spot for the Democrats as he won a seventh term, unofficially defeating Republican Howard Terndrup by about 5 percentage points in the 72nd District.
Burns, a pro-life gun owner, described himself as “an old school Democrat, a John Murtha-type Democrat” who is in the party “because we support working people.”
During his race, Burns often emphasizes the times he has disagreed with the state and national Democratic Party on issues.
“I think people see that I'm a common-sense Democrat, who supports good ideas regardless of party affiliation,” Burns said. “I'm not one that supports the liberal agenda. I think the Democratic Party locally and on the national level needs to embrace more of a moderate policy agenda. It's clear that people aren't satisfied with the liberal agenda that they're pushing.”
Burns said “it's awful difficult” to get younger people into the local Democratic Party structure that tends to be older and more moderate.
“The younger people that would take those positions, they don't fall in line with my views,” Burns said. “They are more of the liberal views that the national party is pushing, and it's not typical of a Democrat of Cambria County. That's where the clash comes in and the struggle in the local party itself right now.
"As much as you want young people in there, they're pulling the party further left and it's the wrong direction when we need to be in the center. We need to be more moderate. And I've proven a Democrat can win with a moderate agenda.”
