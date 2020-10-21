When state Rep. Frank Burns talks about his accomplishments over his 12 years in office, he mentions $200 million in support he’s brought back to the region, unwavering votes against tax hikes and his office’s work serving the 72nd district’s constituents.
But he boils down his pitch for a seventh term to two words.
“Independence” and “experience.”
The East Taylor man said he has built strong relationships on both sides of the aisle in Harrisburg and has shown he will do whatever it takes to fight for Cambria County – even when it means casting a vote against his own party.
“I’ve proven that I’m not afraid to stand up and fight for the people back home ... to make sure they are heard in Harrisburg,” said Burns, a Democrat. “I feel that’s my job.”
In recent years, that hasn’t just meant voting against then-Republican Gov. Tom Corbett’s gas tax, but also a series of tax levies proposed by fellow Democrat Tom Wolf.
This summer, as small businesses across the region tried to operate under Wolf’s lingering COVID-19 restrictions, Burns said he was one of just 16 House lawmakers from either party who voted five times to end the “shutdown” – something he said put heat on the governor to ease restrictions.
“My mom owns a small restaurant,” Burns said. “I know first-hand the struggles small business owners are facing ... trying to figure out how they are going to survive.”
Burns faces a challenge for reelection from Republican Howard Terndrup, of Cambria Township.
As Cambria County has seen its voter registration shift from a Democratic majority to Republican, Burns has campaigned on his experience and local values.
He’s earned an “A” grade from the National Rifle Association and high marks from the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, and was endorsed by those organizations.
After 12 years on the job, Burns said he’s now shifting into a position of seniority in the house.
He’s a member of the state Liquor Control, Tourism and Recreational Development and Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness committees, among others – and if Burns wins reelection, he said he’ll move into a chairman’s seat in 2021.
In a 203-member state house, seniority matters, Burns said, “and the seniority and experience I’ve gained has put me on the path to do more for my district.”
Burns said “jobs” remain his top priority. He fought to keep the state’s Ebensburg Center open – a move that bought the facility a lifeline through 2022. He made headlines after he invited Amazon and Exxon Mobil to tour Greater Johnstown sites for future expansions.
“Maybe that’s outside the scope of my job, but it doesn’t hurt,” Burns said. “We have nothing to lose by going out and talking to these companies to let them know our story.”
That’s something he’s kept in mind in pushing for changes to the Keystone Opportunity Zone program, which will allow Cambria County to decide where it puts tax-free zones to attract new businesses.
KOZ zones have been established in Pennsylvania for years. But until now, areas such as Greater Johnstown had to offer them in certain neighborhoods on large tracts of land that were often less desirable. Now, Burns said, county leaders will have flexibility to create zones as small as an acre or add them in high-traffic areas such as along Route 22.
He worked with Jackson Township officials to get funding to connect water and sewer service to a Jackson Township space that has been eyed for a business park for a decade. With critical infrastructure and access getting into place, it’s one area that could be prime for economic development, he said.
“Having these KOZ zones ... it’s going to be another tool in our toolbox,” he said. “It’s going to make it easier for us to compete.”
Burns said he’s also throwing his support behind efforts to add a second passenger train route to Pittsburgh and would like to work with area public transportation authorities to link bus routes through several counties to enable more people to commute to jobs in the Greater Pittsburgh area.
“We’re not going to get a major highway from Johnstown. The best way to get people into the city quickly is this train,” Burns said, of the bipartisan push to start a second Altoona to Pittsburgh passenger route.
On COVID-19 and the budget shortfalls it threatens, Burns said the virus itself has created problems for the state that no one could have planned for a year ago.
Shutdowns were likely unavoidable, he added, noting that almost every state took the step this year.
But in his view, Wolf “drug his feet” on reopening, holding businesses such as pet salons and car dealerships at bay when there were ways to allow them to start operating again.
Dealerships should have been able to sell cars online while their showrooms were closed, Burns said.
“You could pick up a pizza, but you couldn’t drop off your dog for grooming,” he said, adding that corporate giants such as Walmart – and Pennsylvania’s liquor stores – were able to thrive.
Citing efforts to allow people into stands for athletic events, he said, “if we didn’t put those votes up,” Wolf may not have relented.
That doesn’t mean he views Wolf as an adversary, though.
“We work together when we can,” he said. “When we’re on opposite sides, that’s OK, too.”
Burns said the state faces challenges with the upcoming budget.
And “knee-jerk” solutions, such as legalizing marijuana for recreational use, will be on the table.
Burns wants to take a harder look at what other states are doing – what is working and what isn’t – before taking that step.
He said a menu of options likely will need to be explored to bolster state revenue. But it’s past time that the state starts regulating video “skill games” machines that have skirted around state gaming control oversight and licensing requirements, while other state-permitted terminals in truck stops and casinos abide by the rules.
“I just want it to be fair,” Burns said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.