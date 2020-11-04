State Rep Frank Burns' sealed his grip on a seventh term in office Wednesday, after the last of more more than 31,000 votes were tallied in the 72nd District race.
The East Taylor Township Democrat topped challenger Howard Terndrup 52.5% to 47.2% – with a margin of 1,683 votes, according to the unofficial total released Wednesday that included mail-in ballots.
Messages left for both men were not returned for comment and neither has issued a statement on the results.
Throughout the year, Burns campaigned as a centrist Democrat who represented the region’s blue-collar work ethic and conservative values. He pointed to his voting record as proof.
As part of his pitch for a seventh term, he noted that he had opposed tax increase efforts by his party and fought to ensure small business operators' voices were heard in Harrisburg concerning their frustrations with the COVID-19 shutdown.
This year’s race arrived as Cambria County continued shifting right and flipped voter registration to a Republican advantage, making the region a hot spot for visits by President Trump and other top Republicans.
Terndrup campaigned that he better represents the district – and that his priorities and beliefs matched that of Republican leadership in Harrisburg and Washington, while also touting his experience as a businessman and political outsider.
In the end, results show Burns exceeded his 2018 margin of victory over candidate Jerry Carnicella.
But the race between Burns and Terndrup also generated more than 9,000 more votes than the 2018 race, with voters on both sides of the ticket turning out in large numbers to support both contenders.
This year's results were also nearly 4,000 combined votes higher than the 72nd District race attracted in 2016, the last presidential election year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.