EBENSBURG – Voter turnout in local counties for this year’s presidential election was higher than in 2016’s contest, according to statistics available Wednesday.
Participation was up around the United States in an election headlined by the race between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Also on the ballot locally were races for Congress, the Pennsylvania legislature and a trio of state row offices.
A total of 69,826 votes were cast in Cambria County, including 52,448 that were cast in person on Tuesday and 17,378 that were submitted by mail, according to unofficial results provided early Wednesday afternoon by Shirley Crowl, Cambria County’s director of elections.
That was up from the 63,072 votes cast in Cambria County in the race between Trump and Hillary Clinton four years ago, and represents 79.13% of the 88,246 registered voters in the county. Crowl said the counting of provisional and military ballots will take that percentage above 80%.
“We’re going to be well above 80%,” Crowl said. “That’s better than ever. Ever. We’ve never had a turnout that high.”
Cambria County favored Trump by about the same margin as it did four years ago. The president received 68.09% of the county’s vote, another 30.60% went to Biden, and the remainder went to Libertarian Jo Jorgensen or to various write-in candidates; in 2016, Trump had received 67.00% of the vote in Cambria County to Clinton’s 29.91%, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State’s statistics.
Similar participation trends were seen in Somerset and Bedford counties.
A summary of unofficial results posted to Somerset County’s website indicated that 40,235 ballots were cast there, up from the 36,583 votes cast in 2016. The Department of State counts 49,279 registered voters in the county, putting turnout there at about 81.64%. The data indicated that Somerset County voters went for Trump over Biden by a margin of about 77.31% to 21.23%.
To the east, unofficial election results posted to Bedford County’s website indicated that 27,078 ballots were cast there, representing 79.09% of the county’s 34,239 registered voters. Trump received 83.39% of the Bedford County vote to Biden’s 15.79%. That was up from the 23,909 votes, 70.88% of the county’s registered voters, that were cast in 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.