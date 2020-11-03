U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre County, will remain as the dean of Pennsylvania's Republican Party delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives.
On Tuesday, Thompson was elected for a seventh term, defeating Democratic challenger Robert Williams to represent the expansive 15th Congressional District that includes all or part of Cambria, Armstrong, Butler, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, McKean, Venango and Warren counties.
Williams called Thompson and conceded around 10 p.m.
At that time, Thompson led by approximately 70,000 votes.
“It looks like I'll continue to represent the Pennsylvania 15th Congressional District, including Cambria County, proudly for another two years,” Thompson said.
When talking about his priorities going forward, Thompson said, “Obviously, in the immediate, is continue to work on both the health impact and the economic impact of the coronavirus. I think that's right up front.”
He also pointed to issues dealing with his two committees – Agriculture and Education & Labor. “I'll continue to exercise my leadership on behalf of the No. 1 industry in Pennsylvania, which is agriculture,” Thompson said.
Williams, a pastor and emergency medical technician, was running in his first federal election.
“I'm not surprised,” Williams said. “It's been an uphill battle. I'm not super-surprised. … He's the incumbent. I think the biggest thing that hurt was COVID. COVID hurt because it didn't allow me to do what I do best and that's person-to-person, face-to-face.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.