Howard Terndrup was out-polling Jerry Carnicella more than 2-1 when results started posting in Tuesday's Republican primary race for the state house seat in the 72nd District.
The early 521-254 margin grew a little closer as the night wore on, but Terndrup, an Ebenburg area businessman, handily defeated Carcinella.
With all 56 precincts in the district reporting, Terndrup took the victory, 4,426-2,216. The margin of was 63% to 33% over Carnicella.
Terndrup will face incumbent Democrat Frank Burns in the November election.
“I'm really pleased with the results and grateful for the opportunity and for my family,” Terndrup said Tuesday night.
“I had a whole team of people I need to thank.”
Looking forward to the general election, Terndrup said he wants to educate voters about what's at stake.
“It's informing voters so they can make an informed decision,” he said. “I'll work as hard as I can so they can make that choice.”
Terndrup said the winner in November will help select leadership to represent the party's platform in the state assembly.
The owner of Terndrup Lawn Care, Terndrup is a long-time board member for REA Energy,
Carnicella is a Patton resident with a background that includes decades of music performing and promotion, business investment and scholastic sports officiating.
He has run for the House seat before and for the state senate. Last year, both Carnicella and Terndrup were unsuccessful candidates for Cambria County commissioner.
Attempts to reach Carnicella for comment Tuesday night were unsuccessful.
The 72nd District is entirely within Cambria County and includes Ashville, Carrolltown, Cassandra, Chest Springs, Cresson, Ebensburg, Gallitzin, Lilly, Loretto, Patton, Portage, Sankertown, Tunnelhill and Wilmore boroughs. Townships in the district are Allegheny, Cambria, Chest, Clearfield, Cresson, Croyle, Dean, East Carroll, East Taylor, Elder, Gallitzin, Jackson, Lower Yoder, Middle Taylor, Munster, Portage, Reade, Summerhill, Upper Yoder, Washington and White.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.