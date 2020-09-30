John Huot and his wife, Janet, drove an hour south from Punxsutawney, where he is a Democratic Party official in Jefferson County, to show support for presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday in Johnstown.
The Huots were among the many who waited in their vehicles to enter the drive-in rally outside the Johnstown Train Station, the final stop on a daylong tour for Biden that began in Cleveland – site of Tuesday night’s contentious debate with President Donald Trump – and rolled by rail through western Pennsylvania.
“This is a crucial campaign,” Huot, 73, said after having his temperature checked by a Biden volunteer.
“I haven’t seen this much energy in a Democratic campaign ever. Even the Obama campaigns didn’t have this level of energy.”
Admission to the event was by invitation-only. Many carloads of people hoping to see the candidate were turned away. Lila Samuels, of Johnstown, was among them.
She wore a Black Tears face mask as she waited outside the rally site.
Samuels said she supports Biden and is “looking for some normalcy. There’s too much tension, too much racism, not enough love, not enough unity. ... I want it to stop.”
Joy McAuliffe, of Johnstown, showed a phone photo of her husband and grandson with Biden.
“I like his integrity, his honesty,” she said of the Democratic candidate. “I think he can help counter the hate in the world.
“There’s too much hate right now.”
Debate ‘just a mess’
Tuesday’s debate was a common topic among the Biden supporters.
Ryan Ver Berkmoes, a California resident who moved to Johnstown to join the Biden campaign, said he laments that “we can’t have a civilized debate” – Tuesday night in Cleveland, or generally.
“We’re not sitting here having smart conversations about tax policy or the national debt or energy policies or climate change, or the typical issues we should be talking about,” he said, adding that he is troubled that the president sows doubt about the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and dismisses the views of medical professionals and scientists concerning the virus.
Huot said the presidential showdown in Cleveland “was hard to watch” – with the candidates interrupting each other continuously.
Kira Verhovsek, 20, called the debate “just a mess. We didn’t learn anything. It was just a fight ... with them talking over each other.”
Verhovsek didn’t have a ticket to attend the Biden rally, so she and her mother watched from a parking lot across the Conemaugh River from the train station – where about two dozen people gathered.
The Penn State communications student said she is looking forward to her first presidential election, and supports Biden because “he’s a better person” than Trump.
“For me, it’s not about politics,” she said. “(Biden) really cares about the American people. That’s all I needed to see.”
Support for president
Dennis Salem was also across the river from the rally – sitting outside with friends at the Stadium Pub and Grill along Washington Street.
A Johnstown gun dealer and owner of Sporting Goods Discounters in Richland Township, Salem said he voted for Trump in 2016 and plans to do so again in November. He especially likes Vice President Mike Pence.
Salem fears Biden’s age, 77, and said Democratic running mate Kamala Harris “is not qualified to run a country” should Biden win the election but not complete his term.
“I really do believe that Trump’s a warrior,” Salem said. “And Pence is the perfect neutralizer for Trump. (Pence) tries to tame him down and he gives good advice. They’re a good team.”
He said: “God forbid anything would happen to the president. But I would feel better with Pence running the country (than Harris).”
‘Pull people together’
Leroy Gunby, 74, of Johnstown, called Biden “honest” and “compassionate.”
His wife, Jackie Gunby, 71, has been volunteering with the local Democratic Party, going door to door in Johnstown to encourage people to get on the rolls and vote.
“It’s absolutely important, and we targeted the Black neighborhoods, but we really wanted to get as many people out to vote as we could,” she said. “This is one of the most important elections of our lifetimes.”
She recalled volatility and unrest in the 1950s and 1960s, but said leaders at the time “did their best to unite people. (Trump) is doing the absolute opposite.”
She believes Biden has the “character” to begin to repair a torn nation.
“We must try to pull people together,” Gunby said. “Right now, everybody is so divided – by party, by race. We need to change that.”
