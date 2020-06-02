Six area Republican state representatives appear to have strolled to victory Tuesday, with no opposition on the primary ballot.
There were no candidates on the Democratic ballot for any of the seats, so barring successful write-in candidates, Reps. Matthew Dowling (51st District), Mike Reese (59th District), Carl Walker Metzgar (69th District), Jim Rigby (71st District), Thomas Sankey (73rd District) and Jesse Topper (78th District) will be unopposed in the November general election as well.
• Rigby lives in Ferndale, where he formerly served as police chief and borough councilman. He seeking his second term after defeating former Democratic representative Bryan Barbin in 2018. Rigby previously ran two unsuccessful campaigns against Barbin.
The 71st District includes the City of Johnstown and nearby communities. They include Brownstown, Daisytown, Dale, East Conemaugh, Ehrenfeld, Ferndale, Franklin, Geistown, Lorain, Paint, Scalp Level, South Fork, Southmont, Summerhill and Westmont boroughs and Adams, Conemaugh, Richland, Stonycreek and West Taylor townships.
• Metzgar, a Berlin attorney, is seeking his seventh term.
The 69th District straddles the Somerset-Bedford county line, covering a large part of Somerset County. It includes Somerset, Windber, Berlin and Rockwood boroughs, among others
• Dowling is a Uniontown native with a background as a small business owner. He is seeking his third term representing parts of Fayette and Somerset counties, including Addison, Elk Lick, Lower Turkeyfoot, Summit and Upper Turkeyfoot townships and Addison, Confluence, Garrett, Meyersdale, Salisbury and Ursina boroughs.
• Reese is seeking his sixth term in the house. He lives in Mount Pleasant and formerly held positions in higher education and government in Westmoreland County. The district includes parts of Westmoreland and Somerset counties, including Conemaugh and Jenner townships and Jennerstown and Boswell boroughs.
• Sankey is a former Clearfield businessman seeking his fifth term in the house. The 73rd District includes parts of Clearfield and Cambria counties, with Barr, Blacklick, Susquehanna and West Carroll townships and Hastings, Nanty Glo, Northern Cambria and Vintondale boroughs in Cambria.
• Topper, a former minister, is seeking his third full term. He took office to office in 2014 in a special election following the death of Rep. Dick Hess. The 78th District includes most of Bedford County, including the Borough of Bedford.
